Who is pitching for Florida today? All eyes on Gators star during 2024 Stillwater Regional game vs Nebraska

Florida begins its quest to make the national title game for the second consecutive time against Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional on Friday afternoon at the O'Brate Stadium in Oklahoma.

Gators coach Kevin O'Sullivan announced that he'll start freshman Liam Peterson for the regional clash against the Cornhuskers. The first pitch is set at 3 p.m. ET with Florida (28-27, 13-17 in SEC) looking to prove it deserves the at-large selection in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament despite its lackluster record.

However, they face a stern test in Nebraska (39-20, 16-8 in Big 10), who is riding high on a five-game winning run that handed them the Big 10 Tournament title and the automatic bid for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Trending

Expand Tweet

O'Sullivan expects Peterson to bring in his best stuff against the Cornhuskers, who will counter with Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Brett Sears.

Florida starting pitcher Liam Peterson's stats

Liam Peterson takes the mound for Florida in the team's 2024 Stillwater Regional opener against Nebraska.

Peterson (2-4, 5.83 ERA) overcame a slow start to become one of the most dependable hurlers in the Gators' rotation. In his last five appearances, the Freshman All-SEC Team honoree was 1-0 in 19 1/3 innings and recorded an ERA of 2.33.

The Palm Harbor, Florida native was stingy in that stretch as he allowed a batting average of 211. He struck out 20, walked nine and gave up 15 hits in that span. Peterson ranks second in innings pitched (54) and games started (12) behind Jac Caglianone.

What to expect out of Nebraska's pitching staff in the Stillwater Regional game vs Florida?

Brett Sears is 9-0 this season for Nebraska. (Image Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/C331OlpM-OM/?img_index=3)

Brett Sears is having a splendid season for Nebraska with a 9-0 record in 15 starts. Sears, who has recorded 97 strikeouts in 99 innings, has recorded an ERA 2.00 ERA and allowed a batting average against of .176.

The Cornhuskers' relievers have been great during the season as they had 19 saves. Casey Daiss, Jalen Worthley and Kyle Perry combined for 12 of Nebraska's total saves this year. Overall, the team has allowed a 4.40 ERA and made 499 strikeouts in 59 games.

Florida hopes that two-way player Jac Caglianone will lead the Gators back to the College World Series, Caglianone is hitting .415 with 29 home runs this season. He has an on-base percentage of .525, which is big for a team that has no other batter hitting above .270.

Will Florida get their acts together and surprise Nebraska in their Stillwater Regional clash? Let's know your views in the comments section: