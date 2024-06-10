Who is pitching for Oregon State today? All eyes on Beavers in 2024 Lexington Super Regional game - June 9

The Oregon State Beavers will play the Kentucky Wildcats in Game 2 of the Lexington Super Regional on Sunday, June 9. The match will commence at 9 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

Who is pitching for Oregon State today?

Jacob Kmatz will start as the Oregon State pitcher against Kentucky on Sunday. The right-hander has a 7-2 record this season and has grown into one of the most important players on the Beavers roster. He has recorded 88 strikeouts and 20 walks across 82 innings pitched at a 3.29 ERA.

Earlier this week, Kmatz said that the Oregon State squad was in good spirits after winning the Corvallis Regional.

"We played good baseball all around, I feel like. We're in a good spot confidence-wise. Everybody's kind of clicking on all cylinders at this point," Kmatz said.

Lexington Super Regional 2024: How to watch Oregon State vs. Kentucky Game 2?

Game 2 of the Lexington Super Regional clash between Oregon State (45-15) and Kentucky (43-15) will be broadcast live on ESPNU. Fans can also livestream the contest on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The Wildcats recorded a 10-0 win against Oregon State in Game 1 of their series on Friday. Kentucky can confirm a spot in the College World Series with a win in Game 2. On the other hand, the Beavers need a win on Sunday to keep their hopes of playing in Ohama this season.

Oregon State reached the last 16 of the postseason after beating down Tulane in the opening game of the Corvallis Regional before taking down UC Irvine in back-to-back contests. Meanwhile, Kentucky took down Western Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana State in succession to win the Lexington Regional.

Here's a look at the full Lexington Super Regional schedule:

Game 1, Saturday, June 8: Kentucky beat Oregon State 10-0

Game 2, Sunday, June 9: Kentucky vs. Oregon State at 9 p.m. ET | ESPNU.

Game 3, Monday, June 10 (if necessary): Kentucky vs. Oregon State at TBD | TBD.

