  Who is the starting pitcher for Nicholls State today? All eyes on Colonels in 2024 Corvallis Regional game vs. UC Irvine

Who is the starting pitcher for Nicholls State today? All eyes on Colonels in 2024 Corvallis Regional game vs. UC Irvine

By Arnold
Modified Jun 01, 2024 01:12 IST
Who is the starting pitcher for Nicholls today?
Nicholls State pitcher Jacob Mayers

The Nicholls State Colonels (38-20) will square off against the UC Irvine Anteaters (34-25) on Friday to kickstart their 2024 NCAA baseball tournament. The Corvallis Regional clash will commence at 4 p.m. ET inside Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis, Oregon.

Who is pitching for Nicolls State today?

Image Credits - Nicholls State University baseball
Image Credits - Nicholls State University baseball

The Nicholls State Colonels have announced that right-hander Jacob Mayers will start against UC Irvine on Friday. The pitcher has a 5-1 record this season heading into the NCAA tournament.

also-read-trending Trending

Mayers has 105 strikeouts and 78 walks across 69.1 innings pitched with a 4.28 ERA. The Colonels will hope their star pitcher delivers the goods on Friday as they aim to make a deep run in the postseason.

Meanwhile left-hander Nick Pinto will be the starting pitcher for UC Irvine. The left-hander has a 9-2 record and a 3.44 ERA.

How to watch Nicholls State Colonels vs UC Irvine Anteaters? TV schedule and live stream details for 2024 Corvallis Regional game

The Nicholls State vs. UC Irvine NCAA tournament game will not be broadcast on TV. However, fans can live stream the match on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The winner of the Nicholls State vs. UC Irvine game will face the winner of the Tulane vs. Oregon State game on Saturday.

Below is the full schedule for the 2024 Corvallis Regional games:

Friday, May 31:

  • Game 1: Nicholls State vs. UC Irvine, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+
  • Game 2: Tulane vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Saturday, June 1:

  • Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m. ET, TBA
  • Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. ET, TBA

Sunday, June 2:

  • Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon ET, TBA
  • Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. ET, TBA

Monday, June 3:

  • Game 7 if necessary
