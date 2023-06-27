Who are Tommy White's parents, Acie and Carrie White? Putting the LSU star's personal life under the microscope

Tommy White, aka Tommy Tanks, is a first baseman and designated hitter for the LSU Tigers. Previously, he played for the N.C. State Wolfpack, where he was an All-Athletic Coast Conference first-team member and Freshman of the Year as well as a Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist.

White got his nickname in February 2022 after his great start at N.C. State, hitting nine home runs in the first eight games, including three in his first game against Evansville. Later in an 8-0 win over Quinnipiac, he added four, and this name stuck. He had 27 home runs, 85 hits, 12 doubles, 74 RBIs and a .757 slugging percentage.

His nickname, Tommy Tanks, stuck with him, and he moved with it to LSU, where he was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference. Still wondering what it means? Well, his name is Tommy, and he hit many tanks.

Inspired by his nickname, Tommy White launched the Tiny Tanks charitable initiative to assist children of need in the Baton Rouge community.

As he climbs the ladder in college baseball, this initiative may only get stronger and stronger.

A glimpse into Tommy White's parents

Tommy White was born to Acie and Carrie White on March 2, 2003, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tommy's dad played football at Benedictine University (1983-1984).

The two raised him in Florida, and he attended Calvary Christian High School before finishing at IMG Academy, which develops elite athletes, in Sarasota. This gave him a chance at baseball and further grew his interest.

Tanks’ personal life

Tommy White is single.

