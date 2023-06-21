Who won the College World Series games last night? Updated score, bracket, schedule, results and more about CWS 2023

Last night, we had two elimination games in the 2023 College World Series, and the field is officially down to four teams. The two games were the TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the LSU Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers in first-round rematches.

What teams were able to pick up a win and continue their season? Let's take a deeper dive into last night's results.

College World Series: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Golden Eagles and the Horned Frogs faced off in the day's first game, and the loser saw their season end. TCU took an early advantage as they scored six runs, including four runs in the fifth inning, to take a 6-0 lead. Jonah Cox was able to answer back with an RBI single to make it 6-1, but that was the only run the team would score.

TCU has to face off against the Florida Gators today in an elimination game for the Horned Frogs. They only had starter Cam Brown throw three innings in the game, and he could be used in today's game if need be out of the bullpen.

LSU Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The fifth-seeded LSU Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers faced off in the other bracket in an elimination game of their own, as both teams entered the game with one loss. LSU answered quickly, tacking on a run in the first inning. They added with a run in both the sixth and eighth inning before center fielder Dylan Crews hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to cap off a 5-0 victory in the College World Series.

Nate Ackenhausen was able to go six innings, and Riley Cooper capped off the game with three shutout innings of his own to relieve the bullpen. They now have a rematch of their own against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in another College World Series elimination game for the Tigers.

What teams will advance to the 2023 College World Series finals?

With both the LSU Tigers and the TCU Horned Frogs needing to win two games without losing one to their next opponent, they are definitely going to need to play better to advance. The Tigers and Horned Frogs must approach today's games as a Game 7 in professional sports. With the top two seeds in their way, expect the finals to be "chalk" as Florida and Wake Forest advance.

However, one of these teams will force a game tomorrow in a winner-takes-all scenario.

