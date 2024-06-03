Why do baseball coaches wear uniforms? Exploring NCAA rules in 2024 regionals

Coaches are influential to a baseball team's success. A common sight in NCAA baseball is seeing coaches wear uniforms just like their players do, a sight that is rarely seen in other sports.

Here's a look at why coaches wear uniforms in the sport.

Why do coaches wear uniforms in NCAA baseball?

The NCAA 2023 and 2024 Baseball Rules Book makes it mandatory for coaches to wear uniforms while taking their place in the dugout for several reasons.

There are various sections in the book that detail this, the first of them being Section 14 of Rule 1, which relates to base coaches:

"When coaching the bases, the uniform game jersey must be worn. If a team jacket or windshirt is worn, it must include the team’s official logo and be consistent with the team’s uniform color and apparel. If both coaches opt to wear a jacket, the jackets must be uniform. At all other times, coaches are allowed to wear a team-issued jacket or windshirt."

The section also makes it necessary for base coaches to wear a helmet meeting NOSCAE standards which, if not followed, will force the umpires to stop play.

Georgia Bulldogs coach Wes Johnson shares a moment with his team.

Section 16 of Rule 1 indicates another major reason why coaches must wear uniforms is that they cannot take their place in the team's dugout or bullpen without doing so:

"During a game, no one except eligible players in uniform, coaches, managers, athletic trainers, physicians, scorekeepers and bat persons shall occupy a team’s dugout or bullpen. Any violation of this rule should be brought to the umpire’s attention and should be reported to the conference or proper disciplinary authority."

Section 7 of Rule 4, Pregame Procedures, outlines the authorized personnel for the field, which details the need for coaches to wear uniforms:

"Only the following people shall be allowed on the playing field: players, coaches in uniform, athletic trainers, umpires, team managers, bat persons, authorized news media (at the discretion of the home team) and authorized home-field attendants."

These sections in the NCAA 2023 and 2024 Baseball Rules book highlight the reasons why NCAA baseball coaches must wear uniforms when carrying out their duties on and off the field.

