After four NCAA Tournament berths in seven seasons, time has run out for South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston. Following a 2-0 loss to James Madison University in an elimination game in the Raleigh Regional on Sunday, Kingston was fired by Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner on Monday.

It was ultimately an unfulfilling tenure for the coach, who came to South Carolina in 2017 following steady if not uninspiring stints at Illinois State and USF. Kingston's teams never made it to the College World Series, making it as far as the super regionals twice.

Kingston is the second coach fired by AD Tanner

Tanner, the legendary former baseball coach at USC who led the school to NCAA titles in 2010 and 2011, will now lead his third search in a bid to find his ultimate replacement.

Despite additions via the transfer portal, it seemed as if Kingston could never get his team over the hump. He posted a 217-155 record, but that record was marred by a losing record in Southeastern Conference play (83-96), as well as dropping four out of the seven series his team played against rival Clemson. That included losing two one-run games to the Tigers earlier this season.

USC could never get back to being a national leader, constantly going back and forth between SEC doormat and possible title contender. Kingston's best season at the helm came last season, in which the team started 34-6 before finishing 42-21 and losing in the super regional to conference rival Florida.

Under Kingston, the Gamecocks also had their worst season since Tanner's hire in 1996 (27-28 in 2022) plus their worst SEC season ever (8-22 in 2019). All in all, these factors led to his dismissal.

Who is next for USC?

Getting the Gamecocks back to the top of the sport has to be paramount in Ray Tanner's latest search. As the school's baseball coach, he led the team to two championships and two runner-up finishes in six CWS appearances.

Tanner was in charge of the program for 17 seasons, and when he retired to become athletic director following that CWS trip in 2012, the team seemed to be in good hands with the promotion of longtime assistant Chad Holbrook.

However, Holbrook resigned following the 2017 season in which USC failed to reach the postseason for the second time in three campaigns.

After Kingston's contract buyout dropped to $400,000 earlier this month, Tanner made the move. Given South Carolina's history of above-average results, multiple national championships and being in the powerful SEC, there should be no shortage of coaches interested in the position.

The Greenville News' Lulu Kesin listed potential candidates as Duke's Chris Pollard, Mississippi State's Chris Lemonis (who won a national title in 2021 with the Bulldogs) and East Carolina's Cliff Godwin.

USC is also a transfer portal hotspot, as the team has had multiple players with starting experience transfer into the program over the past couple of years. However, until a new coach is hired, that momentum may be put on hold.

Whoever the new coach is, Kingston's shoes aren't the ones they should be worried about filling. The real challenge will be living up to the legacy that Tanner has left behind.

