Why is TCU's mascot a Horned Frog? Exploring TCU's mascot history

TCU's success in college sports, including their recent achievements in the College Football Playoffs and their current progress in the College World Series, has brought attention to their mascot, the Horned Frogs. Many people are curious about the connection between TCU and this unique animal.

According to the TCU Admissions website, there is a story on how the university decided on the Horned Frogs.

"The answer goes way back to 1897, when the yearbook staff of the then-named AddRan Christian University was looking to name its annual. Football began at the university the year before, and legend has it that the football field was covered in the small-but-mighty horned lizards... Legend also has it that the second-place choice for a mascot was anther staple of Central Texas - the catcus."

It definitely sounds like the school made the better choice on that front as the TCU Catci does not have the same ring to it.

What will the TCU Horned Frogs do in the 2023 College World Series?

The Horned Frogs have been one of the strongest college baseball teams in the 2023 College World Series. They lost their first game in the CWS against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and were forced to the elimination bracket. However, they have been playing well as they were able to defeat the Virginia Cavaliers 4-3 as well as defeating the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 6-1. The Horned Frogs have to win two more games in a row to advance to the College World Series finals.

The only issue is the fact that their opponent is the second-seeded Florida Gators and if the Horned Frogs lose one more game, they are eliminated from the CWS. This is going to be a tall task for them as the Gators have not played since Sunday and were able to rest up their vaunted bullpen.

Texas Christian University is going to have to win each inning and get some distance out of their starting pitching after having to use their bullpen to get 18 outs against Oral Roberts yesterday.

Is it possible that the Horned Frogs win today and force a winner-take-all game on Thursday, Yes. Is it probable that they are able to knock off the Florida Gators, not really but upsets happen in the College World Series and if they can knock around the starting pitcher, we could see more of the Horned Frogs mascot during the CWS finals.

