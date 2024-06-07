Will the College World Series ever leave Omaha? Exploring the contract between NCAA and CWS Omaha 

Since 1950, the College World Series and Omaha, Nebraska have been paired at the hip. The pairing is now synonymous, like peanut butter and jelly or macaroni and cheese. They just work together. Even thinking of the College World Series taking place in any other place but Omaha can be considered sacrilegious to some people, and for good reason.

Baseball is as American as apple pie and the Star Spangled Banner. Therefore, hosting the biggest tournament in college baseball in a place like Omaha, Nebraska just makes sense. In the middle of America's heartland, Nebraska and other midwestern states eat, sleep and breathe baseball on a daily basis. Because of this, and the history that the CWS and Omaha share together, it looks as if college baseball's final gauntlet won't be leaving the Cornhusker State any time soon.

Men's CWS will remain in Omaha until at least 2035

In 2008, both the NCAA and CWS announced a 25-year contract extension that would be added to the deal they were currently working on. This ensured that the men's College World Series would stay tied to their home until at least 2035. It is a deal that probably didn't surprise too many fans, as many can't think of the College World Series without thinking about Omaha as well.

The current deal began in 2011, when the tournament also moved venues. From 1950 to 2010, it was played at the iconic Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium. The old venue held countless memories and moments attached to it, but had become too outdated and needed to be replaced. Starting with the latest contract, the CWS moved to Charles Schwab Field Omaha, where it currently takes place.

Schwab Field has played host to its own share of memories and moments, from LSU's dominant run to the national title last season to Oregon State's 2018 championship run. It is the venue in which college baseball's brightest and best take center stage, and it likely won't change until the next contract extension is signed, whenever that may be.

Could the CWS leave Omaha? Sure, anything is possible. After all, the first three editions of the postseason tournament were not played there. It's more likely than not that at some point in the future, it may be played elsewhere.

Will it happen any time soon though? It's highly unlikely, once again due to the synonymous nature that the two entities have together. History is a hard thing to leave behind, and it is probably not leaving Omaha, Nebraska any time soon.

