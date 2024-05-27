Will FSU make the NCAA Baseball Tournament 2024? Breaking down Seminoles College World Series odds

The Florida State Seminoles ran off steam at the gates of the ACC championship, losing the conference title game 16-4 against the Duke Blue Devils. This could've been their first conference championship since 2018.

Despite not winning an automatic spot for the NCAA Baseball Tournament as conference champions, the Noles have been selected as hosts for one of the regionals, which guarantees their participation in the opening stage of the event.

This vindicates a season in which the Tallahassee school has had an overall record of 42-15 and a conference mark of 17-12. This will be the third participation of the Seminoles in the NCAA Baseball Tournament in the last four years.

Will the FSU Seminoles make the College World Series?

As one of the hosts for the regionals, the Seminoles are guaranteed participation in the opening stages of the NCAA tournament. Alongside them, Arizona, Arkansas, Clemson, East Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UC Santa Barbara, and Virginia will be hosting the regionals.

The Noles are projected to become one of the top eight national seeds and advance to the super regionals. With that, they would be one step away from the College World Series. Qualification for the event is entirely up to them. If they were to achieve it, it would be their first appearance since 2019.

Where is the NCAA Baseball Tournament in 2024?

The final phase of the tournament, the famed College World Series, is traditionally played in Omaha, Nebraska, at Charles Schwab Field.