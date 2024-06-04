Will LSU host a super regional? Exploring the Tigers' contributions in 2024 NCAA baseball tournament

The LSU Tigers entered the 2024 season looking to repeat as national champions after capturing their seventh national title last summer. They had an up-and-down regular season, finishing outside the top-25 in the final regular-season rankings.

Despite losing 13 players from last year's roster to the 2023 MLB Draft - including Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, who were selected first and second overall, respectively - LSU entered the postseason with the fourth-best odds (+900) to win the national championship.

Their odds trailed only that of the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks - all of whom were ranked in the top-five in the nation to close the regular season.

Take a look at whether the Tigers will have hosting rights in the NCAA Super Regionals, which begin on June 7.

Will the LSU Tigers host a super regional?

The top 16 seeds in the NCAA baseball tournament earned hosting rights through the NCAA regionals, while the top-eight seeds will maintain those rights through the super regionals, provided they advance. The LSU Tigers didn't earn a top-16 seed, as they were the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Their postseason began with a 4-3 victory over the Wofford Terriers on Friday, pushing them through to the winner's bracket. After a 6-2 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, though, the Tigers had their backs against the wall in the elimination bracket. LSU, though, beat the Terriers 13-6 in a blowout on Sunday.

They returned to the field later that day with a rematch of the previous day's loss to the Tar Heels. The Tigers kept their season alive another day, beating North Carolina 8-4, setting up a pivotel winner-takes-all matchup on Monday.

The Tar Heels took an early 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, but LSU battled back, scoring a run in the first three innings to take a 3-2 lead. The score remained the same until the top of the ninth as North Carolina tied things up before taking a 4-3 lead in the 10th inning. The Tigers were unable to respond, ending their season in unceremonious fashion.

Thus, LSU will not host a super regional, as they were unable to advance to that stage of the postseason. Instead, the Tar Heels will host the West Virginia Mountaineers, who won the Tuscon Regional.

