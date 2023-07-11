Will Northwestern fire Jim Foster over bullying allegations? The Wildcats baseball HC is under fire following toxic workplace investigation

The Northwestern Wildcats seem to have another issue as baseball coach Jim Foster allegedly ran a toxic environment for players and staff. The program is in the midst of an internal investigation after his first year with the program after allegations that the coach engaged in abusive behavior and bullying, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Several longtime assistant coaches have left the program already, and 16 players have entered the transfer portal. It is also being reported that at least six players met with athletic director Derrick Gragg as well.

What does this mean for the Northwestern Wildcats baseball program and Jim Foster's career?

What has Jim Foster done before coaching the Northwestern Wildcats?

Jim Foster has been coaching college baseball at some level ever since 2004 when he started as an assistant coach at Brown for two years. He made his name as the head coach of the Rhode Island Rams from 2006 until 2014. He then was the Boston College Eagles associate head coach for two seasons.

However, the university did not speak to a single player on the team while investigating.



Per @670TheScore Northwestern investigated all of these allegations toward Jim Foster and did not find enough evidence to corroborate many of the allegations. However, the university did not speak to a single player on the team while investigating.

Foster became the head coach of the Army Black Knights in 2017 and did so until 2022. He became the head coach of the Northwestern Wildcats on June 28, 2022, finishing with a brutal 10-40 record in his first season. Foster has a coaching record of 440-410-3 with an NCAA Tournament record of 1-8.

What is next for the Northwestern baseball program?

Northwestern is already dealing with the fallout of a hazing allegation that led the school to fire the football program's coach, Pat Fitzgerald.

If multiple players were speaking to the athletic director about his behavior, there could be a two-week suspension like Fitzgerald initially faced. This also could just be a cross-up as coming from Army, there is a difference in coaching philosophy to give Foster the benefit of the doubt.

If it is an issue, this does not look good for Northwestern. Within the initial report from Danny Parkins of 670 The Score, a source claimed Foster discouraged players from seeking medical attention for injuries, made racially insensitive comments and an inappropriate comment to a female staffer.

