Flau’jae Johnson is a household name in college basketball. The $1.5 million NIL-valued guard is a key member of the LSU Tigers in her third season with the program.

Ahead of the Tigers' next game versus the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, Johnson and LSU assistant coach Bob Starkey will lead a special philanthropic gesture. According to the LSU Tigers Instagram stories, Coach Starkey will donate $1 to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund for every LSU student in attendance. Star guard Johnson will match any amount raised and hand it to charity.

Bob Starkey has been a career assistant coach, enjoying stints with Auburn, UCF, Texas A&M, and more. He's the Tigers' assistant coach and works with stars like Johnson and Aneesah Morrow.

What to expect from Flau’jae Johnson against the Georgia Bulldogs

Flau'jae Johnson is one of the most popular players in all collegiate basketball and arguably the most important player on the LSU Tigers. Johnson has a unique playing style that makes her a threat all over the court and a nightmare for opposing coordinators.

However, the Tigers' superstar guard was kept quiet in her side's first loss in weeks. The future WNBA lottery pick went 6-17 from the field and was in foul trouble for most of the game.

While 16 points, four rebounds, and two steals could be career-changing for most of her peers, the same doesn't apply to the LSU Tigers standout, as she's one of the most sought-after guards in college football.

Flau’jae Johnson and her teammates will have the chance to put their loss to the Texas Longhorns in the rearview mirror when they host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs.

The Tigers fan base will hope that Johnson and her teammates put on a significantly better showing than last time. They are just a few days off when playing at the highest level of collegiate basketball.

Hence, college hoops fans can expect a bounce-back game from Flau'jae Johnson. Johnson will look to start the game with a statement, especially with just four more games before the start of the playoffs.

