$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson drops 5-word reaction for BF Chris Hilton Jr, resharing small snippet from latest song

Building two careers is not easy unless you are Flau'jae Johnson. The LSU star continues to excel on the basketball court and in the music industry. The 21-year-old is currently leading the LSU Tigers with an impressive 19.5 points per game in the 2024-25 season, all while making waves as a rising rapper.

On Valentine's Day, Flau'jae Johnson dropped her latest album, "Flau & B." On Saturday, she posted a new video with her boyfriend, LSU Tigers' football player Chris Hilton Jr., featuring the song "Need You By My Side" from her latest album. She reshared the snippet on her Instagram story and wrote:

"NEED YOU BY MY SIDE"

Flau'jae Johnson's Instagram Story

Johnson's relationship with Hilton has also been in the spotlight since they made it public on Christmas 2024. The couple has been active on social media, sharing glimpses of their romance.

Hilton posted pictures from his offseason workout on Feb. 11, featuring Johnson's song "Need You By My Side" playing in the background. Johnson quickly took to comments and wrote:

"Play #1 fan by BabyFaceRay."

In addition to her growing presence in music, Johnson has also been making her name in the NIL space. She has become one of the most marketable athletes in college sports with a valuation currently at $1.5 million, per On3.

She recently gained recognition from Apple Music after her song "OTW" landed on major playlists like 'Breaking R&B' and 'High Maintainance.'

Flau'jae Johnson receives love from Chris Hilton Jr. and Last-Tear Poa on her IG snaps

Flau'jae Johnson has been inspiring others by being a basketball sensation as well as a talented musician. The LSU junior posted new Instagram snaps for the non-profit organization 'Me Myself & I,' alongside a heartfelt caption about breaking boundaries and chasing her passions.

Her LSU teammate, Last-Tear Poa, and boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., showed their support in the comment section.

"So beautiful ❤️," Poa wrote.

Meanwhile, Hilton expressed his love with heart emojis, showing their strong connection.

"❤️🤝🏾," Hilton commented.

As the LSU Tigers push forward this season, Johnson continues to lead the team with her stellar performances. They sit at the No. 3 spot in the SEC and are set to face Georgia Bulldogs on Friday.

