"You're my home, my heart and my forever": Flau'Jae Johnson expresses love for her boyfriend through new social media challenge

Flau'jae Johnson is enjoying her new relationship with her boyfriend, LSU Tigers football player Chris Hilton Jr. After going public on social media on Christmas l2025, the junior guard has been sharing peeks into their blossoming relationship.

In her latest Instagram post on Tuesday, Johnson penned a sweet note to Hilton Jr. while sharing a video of their moments together. Using her latest song, "OTW" from the "Flau & B," the rapper asked fans to join in along with their partners.

"You’re my home, my heart, and my forever ❤️," Johnson wrote. "Post and tag me in your favorite moments with your bae, and I’ll repost. Tag me and use #OTW #OTWChallenge."

Flau'jae Johnson released "Flau & B" on Valentine's Day last week. The guard leaned away from her hip-hop roots to delve into R&B. Featuring eight songs, the album is very different from her debut EP, "Best of Both Worlds," which she released in June 2024.

"I want people to know that this R&B project, I'm not an R&B artist. I'm just tapping into some different lake, I'm in my Drake mode," Johnson said on her podcast on Thursday. "... This is like my alter ego. I would say the girl behind this project is Monae. She's crazy and Monae is my middle name, if y'all don't know.

"She's crazy, she's in love but she's scared of love but she wants to love doesn't know how to love, can't accept the love. So, I love Monae and that's something I never told anybody about this project so I'm glad I said that."

Flau'jae Johnson answers relationship questions

During Thursday's episode of her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, Flau'jae Johnson named the instances that she felt were a red flag in a relationship. While stressing the importance of knowing each other's passwords, the LSU guard's other answers flamed some fire among fans.

"I don’t play no ex games. I don’t play none of that," Johnson said. "So yeah — red, red. That’s a burgundy flag."

"If your significant other says they don’t do Valentine’s Day, they hate you. Period. ... Because they don’t value your emotions and how you feel. Period."

Flau'jae Johnson is playing her third season with the LSU Tigers and is hoping to lead the team to another NCAA championship after winning it in 2023. While they did have a great start, the Tigers have had two losses, the latest being Sunday's 65-58 defeat to No. 3 Texas.

Johnson and LSU will look to bounce back when they take on Georgia on Thursday.

