“This is childish”: College hoops fans react as Flau'jae Johnson answers relationship related queries for Valentine's Day episode

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson dropped a Valentine's Day special episode of her podcast "Best of Both Worlds" on Thursday. She discussed her plan for the special day and answered questions from fans about relationships.

Johnson played 'Red Flag or Green Flag' game, where she responded to scenarios and signaled whether they were deal-breakers or not.

Overtime shared a clip of Johnson's responses on Instagram, where she discussed scenarios such as a partner still being friends with their ex, not being interested in celebrating Valentine's Day, and preferring not to share their phone's password.

Here are some of Flau'jae Johnson's replies:

"I don’t play no ex games. I don’t play none of that," Johnson said. "So yeah — red, red. That’s a burgundy flag."

"If your significant other says they don’t do Valentine’s Day, they hate you. Period. ... Because they don’t value your emotions and how you feel. Period."

"I feel like you should know the (your partner's phone) password. It’s more like a comfort thing."

College basketball fans had mixed reactions to Johnson's answers. Below are some of the top comments on the Overtime post.

"I don’t want your password and you’re not getting mine," one user wrote.

"This is childish lol. These aren’t deal breakers lol," another commented.

"SHE IS YAPPING A LOT OMG," a fan stated.

"What are we in 8th grade lol 😂," another one added.

"Girls like her are the problem spreading nonsense," a user said.

"Nah you just insecure," one more chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@overtime/IG)

Flau'jae Johnson channels her inner Drake for her upcoming R&B project

Prior to the Valentine's Day episode of her podcast, Flau'jae Johnson teased that her new R&B project would be released on Feb. 14. On Tuesday, she put out a tweet saying that she poured her heart into this new music.

"This ain’t just R&B. This is Flau & B.❤️," the LSU junior wrote.

On her podcast, Best of Both Worlds — which shares its name with her first album— Flau'jae Johnson discussed her inspiration for the R&B project. She said she does not know what people are expecting and admitted she is nervous about the release.

"I'm not an R&B artist. I'm just tapping into some different lake. I'm in my Drake mode, you see what I'm saying?" Johnson said (43:39).

"I'm still rapping — it's just more melodic because I want to show more of my melodic side ... This is my most vulnerable project, showing my more vulnerable side."

The Savannah, Georgia native dropped her debut EP last summer. Some of her songs also featured NLE Choppa and rap icon Lil' Wayne.

