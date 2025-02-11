"I don't even know what to say...I poured my heart into this": Flau'jae Johnson feels overwhelmed after announcing major Feb. 14 news

Along with being a star guard for No. 5-ranked LSU, Flau'jae Johnson is also known for her rap career. The multitalented athlete and musician shared exciting news on X on Tuesday — her first full R&B project drops on Valentine's Day.

"I don’t even know what to say… my first full R&B project drops Feb 14th. I poured my heart into this — every lyric, every melody. This ain’t just R&B. This is Flau & B.❤️," Johnson tweeted.

Johnson has been releasing music since 2017 and put out her most recent album, "Best of Both Worlds (Deluxe)" in 2024. It seems that the LSU junior might be shifting her music to focus more on R&B.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Missouri - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson's Skills on and off the Court

Flau'jae Johnson's success at LSU and her musical talents have made her popular. She has 1.9 million Instagram followers and has the highest NIL valuation in women's college basketball at $1.5 million. The NIL deals relate to her passion for music, such as her deal with JBL, and her love for basketball, as highlighted by her deal with Unrivaled.

The star guard estimated that her deals are worth $4.5 million.

“Determining the value for NIL deals is something I take very seriously,” Johnson said in June, via Sports Illustrated. “Between my music career and brand endorsements, my deals amount to about $4.5 million, which gives a substantial indication of my market value."

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Missouri - Source: Imagn

Johnson is averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game this season for the Tigers. Her 2.6 assists and 81.8% free throw percentage are also the best in her college career. She has started in all 26 of LSU's (25-1, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) games this season and has helped lead the team to the top spot in the SEC.

The junior guard not scored in single-digits this season and has recorded 20+ points in three of the last five games.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Florida - Source: Imagn

Johnson's success led to her being named to The Creative Collective's 2025 Creative Class on Feb. 3. The Creative Collective CEO and founder of CultureCon, Imani Ellis, said that "The 2025 Creative Class is a true reflection of the endless cultural influence of Black creativity."

With LSU in the top five of the AP Top 25 Poll and Johnson set to release her R&B album on Friday, she is balancing buckets and bars seemlessly.

