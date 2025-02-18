  • home icon
Flau'jae Johnson's BF Chris Hilton Jr. and teammate Last-Tear Poa react to $1.5M NIL-valued LSU star's IG snaps

By Geoff
Modified Feb 18, 2025 16:45 GMT
LSU teammate Last-Tear Poa &amp; BF Chris Hilton Jr. react to $1.5M NIL-valued Flau
Flau'jae Johnson's BF Chris Hilton Jr. and teammate Last-Tear Poa react to $1.5M NIL-valued LSU star's IG snaps (Image Source: IMAGN and @c.hiltonjr/Instagram)

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson posted her latest snaps on Instagram for a nonprofit organization, "Me Myself & I." The 5-foot-10 junior guard, whose NIL value is pegged at $1.5 million per On3, released three close-up shots on the social media platform on Monday.

She also posted a long caption, describing her journey as someone who has broken boundaries by pursuing her favorite passions — playing basketball and performing rap/hip-hop songs.

Her teammate Last-Tear Poa and boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. reacted to the photos, showing their utmost support for Johnson, who pursued rapping to continue her late father's legacy.

"So beautiful❤️," Poa posted.
Last-Tear Poa&#039;s reaction to Flau&#039;jae Johnson&#039;s Instagram post. (Image Source; @flaujae/Instagram)
Last-Tear Poa's reaction to Flau'jae Johnson's Instagram post. (Image Source; @flaujae/Instagram)

Hilton, who plays wide receiver for the LSU Tigers football team, posted two heart emojis — one red and one brown.

"❤️🤝🏾," Hilton wrote.
Chris Hilton&#039;s reaction to Flau&#039;jae Johnson&#039;s IG post (Image Source: @flaujae/Instagram)
Chris Hilton's reaction to Flau'jae Johnson's IG post (Image Source: @flaujae/Instagram)

Flau'jae Johnson's Instagram post on self-empowerment and overcoming obstacles to be the best of what he/she can be in various circles has garnered more than 57,000 likes in the first 13 hours it was shared.

Flau'jae Johnson balances rapping, basketball and charity work to the best of her abilities

Flexible is an understatement for Flau'jae Johnson when it comes to her ability to balance studying, basketball and rapping simultaneously. The 21-year-old has proven she can excel in those aspects and used those abilities to help some people and charity institutions.

In one episode of her podcast "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae," she told her stepfather Ameen Brooks that she would donate $10,000 to four single mothers from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Savannah, Georgia.

She has also helped boys and girls clubs and various institutions using her NIL money and earnings from being a rap artist. Her good deeds didn't go unnoticed as the SEC commended Johnson by naming her to the SEC Community Service Team in February 2024.

The conference recognized her openness to assist the community. She has logged 145 hours of community service in the 2023-24 school year that she rendered to some groups in Louisiana and Georgia.

Flau'jae Johnson has been a joy to watch on the court with her all-around abilities as a player of the LSU Tigers and dropping hard-hitting lines as a rapper. She is also great at helping others by giving hope to those in need.

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by R. Elahi
English
हिन्दी