$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’Jae Johnson hypes up BF Chris Hilton Jr. flexing chiseled physique in workout

LSU star guard Flau'Jae Johnson isn't the only athlete in her relationship. The junior is dating fellow Tigers student-athlete Chris Hilton Jr., who plays wide receiver for the football team.

Hilton posted pictures of his offseason workout to IG on Tuesday with Johnson's song "Need You By My Side."

Trending

Johnson commented on her boyfriend's post. Hilton pinned the comment and responded, "❤️♾️."

"Play #1 fan by BabyFaceRay," Johnson's comment read.

Flau'Jae Johnson comments on boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr.'s IG post

The athletic couple often uses IG to share their relationship. On Friday, Johnson posted a collage of romantic pictures of her and Hilton to her IG story with her song "OTW" playing over the snaps.

Flau'Jae Johnson shares a photo collage of her and boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., on IG.

The day before that, Hilton utilized his IG story to share a video of his basketball star girlfriend taking practice shots ahead of LSU's matchup against Missouri. In December, Johnson shared photos of the couple in matching Christmas pajamas with her 1.9 million followers.

What's next for Flau'Jae Johnson?

Between her relationship, her NIL deals worth $1.5 million (according to On3), her music and her basketball career, Johnson has a lot on her plate.

The No. 5 Tigers are in the thick of Southeastern Conference play and are coming off a win over now-No. 15 Tennessee. The competitive conference has tough matchups awaiting the Tigers. Their next contest will come Sunday, when they visit No. 3 Texas. The Longhorns are coming off a win over South Carolina that dropped the Gamecocks from No. 2 to No. 4 in the AP Top 25.

Johnson has put up 20-plus points in three of her last five games and has made at least 60% of her 3-point attempts in two of these contests. She will aim to continue aiding the Tigers as they look to remain atop the SEC.

NCAA women's basketball: Louisiana State at Missouri - Source: Imagn

In terms of her music career, Johnson announced on Tuesday that she will be releasing an R&B project on Friday. The project, cleverly named "Flau & B," will be the junior guard's first full R&B project.

"I poured my heart into this — every lyric, every melody," Johnson said in the announcement on X.

Expand Tweet

Johnson has big things coming in both her basketball career and her rap career, but she still takes time to appreciate her athletic boyfriend on social media.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.