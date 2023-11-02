Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight, who died at the age of 83 on Wednesday, left an indelible mark on the sport. Known for his fiery demeanor and remarkable coaching acumen, Knight's career was studded with memorable moments and unforgettable games.

With a remarkable career spanning decades, Bob Knight led his teams to numerous triumphs and faced controversies head-on. His Hall of Fame career saw him win three national titles with the Indiana Hoosiers, whom he coached from 1971 to 2000. Knight's overall record stands at 902–371 (.709).

From championship victories to Final Four appearances, these games serve as a testament to the enduring impact of Bob Knight, a coaching icon in college basketball history.

Top 10 games of Bob Knight that define his legacy on the court

#10. Indiana vs. Michigan State (1987)

In 1987, Knight's Indiana Hoosiers clashed with Michigan State, emerging victorious with a 72-63 scoreline. This win secured Knight's third consecutive Big Ten championship, highlighting his ability to consistently mold winning teams.

#9. 1975-76 Undefeated Season

Knight's fifth year at Indiana saw the Hoosiers achieve a remarkable 32-0 record and clinch the national title. This undefeated season demonstrated Knight's coaching prowess and his team's dominance on the court.

#8. Indiana vs. North Carolina (1984)

In 1984, Knight's Hoosiers triumphed over North Carolina with a 72-68 score. This win secured Indiana a spot in the Elite Eight.

#7. 1960 NCAA Championship

Before becoming a legendary coach, Bob Knight was a player for Ohio State. He played a pivotal role in leading the Buckeyes to the 1960 national championship, showing his early connection to collegiate basketball excellence.

#6. Indiana vs. LSU (1981)

In 1981, Knight's coaching prowess reached its zenith when Indiana triumphed over LSU with a commanding 67-49 victory. This game culminated in Knight's second NCAA championship, a defining moment in his storied career.

#5. Indiana vs. Purdue (1993)

A nail-biting game in 1993 against Purdue resulted in an overtime victory for Indiana, with a score of 77-76. This win secured Knight's fifth consecutive Big Ten title, showcasing his ability to dominate the conference.

#4. Indiana vs. Michigan (1976)

The year 1976 witnessed Knight guiding Indiana to a resounding victory over Michigan with a score of 86-68. This win marked Knight's first Big Ten title, a stepping stone for his illustrious coaching career.

#3. Indiana vs. Kansas (1991)

In 1991, Indiana faced off against Kansas, securing an 83-77 victory. This win propelled Knight's team to the Final Four for the fourth time in his career.

#2. Indiana vs. UNLV (1987)

Another iconic moment from 1987, Indiana's triumph over UNLV with a score of 97-93, catapulted Knight's team to the Elite Eight. This victory marked Knight's third appearance at this stage of the tournament.

#1. Indiana vs. Syracuse (1987)

Topping the list is the 1987 national championship game, where Indiana narrowly defeated Syracuse with a score of 74-73. This victory secured Knight's third NCAA championship, solidifying his status as one of the greatest college basketball coaches in history.

Bob Knight's career was a rollercoaster ride, filled with both triumphs and controversies. His coaching legacy will continue to inspire future generations of basketball enthusiasts, and these ten games define his remarkable journey in college basketball.