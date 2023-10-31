When is the Big Ten championship game in 2023? Location, ticket sales, broadcast information, and more explored

With three teams from the Big Ten East vying to join the last chapter of the midwestern competition's regular season, the Big Ten championship game could have national title repercussions this year. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are all vying for first place in their division, with the battle likely going down to the wire.

By comparison, the Big Ten West has looked lackluster so far with a not-very-good Iowa side staying on top of the standings despite missing their starting quarterback due to injury and having one of the worst offensive outputs in the country.

Big Ten championship game details: Location, ticket sales, broadcast information.

The Big Ten championship game will be played at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. The game will be played on December 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The game will be broadcast on Fox, and you can also stream it through their app. You can stream Fox on DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Ticket prices for the Big Ten championship game range between $60 and $175. You can only purchase four tickets per person. VIP tickets were at $750, but are already sold out.

Which teams could go to the championship game? Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, and more

The trickiest part of this is deciphering who could go for the Big Ten East. Currently, the frontrunners in that race are Michigan and Ohio State, the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the nation. They still have to face off against each other, and the winner of that game will almost certainly be going to the title game.

On the other hand, the Penn State Nittany Lions still have a path, but more far-fetched. They would need to defeat Michigan and Ohio State to lose two games. This is because if they get an equal record, the Buckeyes have the advantage with their win over Penn State in Week 8.

From the Big Ten West, Iowa will probably attend but they have a very slim chance of winning against any of three Eastern contenders. If not then, it's a coin flip between Minnesota and Nebraska.