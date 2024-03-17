10 highest-paid college basketball coaches in 2024 ft. Nate Oats

College basketball teams spend a lot of money to hire the coach they believe would carry their programs to the top of the NCAA Division I tournament.

Some schools are successful, as the coaches either capture successive conference titles or guide the teams to multiple March Madness appearances and championships.

Recently, Nate Oats agreed a long-term contract extension with Alabama, which reportedly makes him one of the highest-paid college coaches in the US. Although the details of the amount will be revealed in the school's board of trustees meeting next week, Oats' deal is the Crimson Tide's way of paying tribute to his excellent leadership.

On that note, we take a look at the 10 highest-paid college basketball coaches in 2024, according to USA Today.

Ten highest-paid college basketball coaches in 2024

#10 Nate Oats

Before his contract extension, Oats was earning $4,530,045 in Alabama.

The school paid $225,000 as a bonus for guiding Alabama to the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, its first 1-seed in program history. Under the previous deal, his maximum bonus is pegged at $850,000 and has a school buyout of $25,304,167.

#9 Kelvin Sampson

The Houston coach earns $4,610,000 annually.

Of his maximum bonus of $1,050,000, Sampson earned $135,000 for guiding Houston to the Sweet 16 of the 2022-23 Tournament. Sampson's deal can be bought out to the tune of $14,400,000.

#8 Brad Underwood

Underwood has a total salary of $4,700,000.

#7 Dan Hurley

Dan Hurley led UConn to the 2023 NCAA Championship.

UConn pays Hurley $5,000,000, and the coach has repaid it with an NCAA Championship last season. As a bonus for his efforts, the school paid him $775,000 of his maximum bonus of $2,000,000. The team can buy out his contract for $20,325,000.

#6 Scott Drew

Drew has guided Baylor to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Baylor paid Drew $5,132,821 for guiding the team to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2020-21 NCAA Championship. Other details of his contract haven't been disclosed.

#5 Rick Barnes

Barnes guided Tennessee to a Sweet Sixteen appearance last season.

Barnes earns $5,700,000 annually and has received a bonus of $800,000 out of the maximum of $3,000,000 last season.

He guided Tennessee to a Sweet 16 appearance and a 25-11 record in the 2022-23 season. Tennessee can buy him out for a sum of $18,175,000.

#4 Bruce Pearl

Last season, Pearl received a bonus of $125,000 for helping the Auburn Tigers gain a Round of 32 berth

Pearl has an annual salary of $5,716,852. His base pay is 5,683,852, while Auburn pays him $32,800 as additional pay.

Last season, Pearl received a bonus of $125,000 for helping the Tigers gain a Round of 32 berth. Auburn can buy out his contract for $14,635,417.

#3 Tom Izzo

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo earns an annual salary of $6,196,169.

Michigan State gives Izzo a yearly salary of $6,196,169. Out of the salary, the school pays him $5,771,169, while the rest is classified as "other pay."

Last season, Izzo was paid $75,000 of his maximum bonus of $750,000. The school has a $7,000,000 buyout for Izzo.

#2 John Calipari

Calipari shouts instructions from the bench..

Calipari is the second-highest-paid coach in the league, with an annual salary of $8,539,961. The school pays him $8,500,000, while the rest is miscellaneous pay.

He earned a bonus of $50,000 last season. The school can buy out Calipari's contract for $34,968,749. The one-time champion coach helped Kentucky to a 22-12 record and a Round of 32 finish.

#1 Bill Self

Self is the highest-paid coach in NCAA men's basketball with a salary of $9,625,642..

Self is the highest-paid coach in NCAA men's basketball, with a salary of $9,625,642. Kansas pays him $9,453,800, while the rest is classified as "other pay."

The two-time NCAA champion coach has received a bonus of $100,000 last season. Self's school buyout is pegged at $23,100,000. Last season, the 61-year-old guided the Jayhawks to a 24-8 record that ended with a Round of 32 stint.

