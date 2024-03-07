10 SEC College basketball players to watch out for in 2024 March Madness ft. Dalton Knecht

With the 2024 March Madness bracket getting closer to being revealed, things are going to be interesting. However, there are some incredible SEC talents that are going to have the ability to dominate and make people surprised. Let's look at 10 SEC players to watch out for this NCAA Tournament.

Top SEC College Basketball Players for 2024 March Madness

#10 Walter Clayton Jr, Florida

Junior guard for the Florida Gators Walter Clayton Jr. has been leading the way offensively as they are scoring 17.1 points per game while shooting 43.5/36.1/84.9 from the floor this season. As one of the top players in the nation, he should be one of the most exciting players to keep an eye out for.

#9 Sean East II, Missouri

Sean East II has been a locked-in shooter as he is shooting 52.3% from the field and 46.7% from the 3-point line. With 17.6 points per game and the ability to get steals and shooting the ball at an elite level, he can get hot and have himself some major performances.

#8 Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels have been depending on senior guard Matthew Murrell to lead the way and has been a force shooting the basketball with a 47.1/40.7/76.9 shooting split with 16.5 points and 1.6 steals per game. Teams are going to have a tough time stopping him from being able to do a bit of everything.

#7 Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Junior guard Wade Taylor IV has been doing incredibly well with 18.2 points per game but is not shooting the ball efficiently. He is doing it on both sides of the basketball with 2.1 steals as well and can change the momentum of the game in a blink of an eye.

#6 Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard is a freshman guard for the Kentucky Wildcats and has shown the ability to shoot the basketball. He is connecting on 53.5% from the field and 51.7% from the 3-point line.

Sheppard is going to be a major X-factor for the Wildcats as he can be a deadeye shooter with other people being the main focus for the program.

#5 Aaron Estrada, Alabama

Senior guard Aaron Estrada is doing incredibly well in his first season with the Alabama Crimson Tide as he is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. His shooting numbers have taken a tick down but it seems like Estrada has really boosted his potential NBA draft value.

#4 Johni Broome, Auburn

Johni Broome has been one of the premier forwards in college basketball, let alone the SEC, as the 6-foot-10 junior is one of the most talented players. With 16.4 points, 2.3 blocks, 0.9 steals and 8.5 rebounds per game, he is going to be tough to surpass as he does everything on the court.

#3 Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Senior guard Antonio Reeves has experience leading a top program as he is averaging 20.0 points while shooting 50.9% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc. As one of the best shooters in the entire nation, Reeves definitely deserves his flowers for how he's playing in his second year with the Wildcats.

#2 Mark Sears, Alabama

Senior guard Mark Sears has been doing extremely well as he is leading the SEC in scoring with 21.1 points per game. He has been a dominant force on the offensive side of the basketball and should be a driving force for this Alabama Crimson Tide program to do well here.

#1 Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Senior guard Dalton Knecht has been the most dominating force in the SEC this season. He is second in the entire conference with 20.6 points per game while shooting a remarkable 40.2% from beyond the arc. Knecht has been doing it on both sides of the floor at 6-foot-6, he is a matchup nightmare.

