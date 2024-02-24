Amid SEC expansion rumors, FSU’s ACC exit gets complicated as ESPN accuses Seminoles’ of breaking ‘trade secrets’ 

The Florida State Seminoles (FSU) are in a huge legal battle with the Atlantic Coast Conference and their media rights partner, ESPN. Things are beginning to get interesting as ESPN accuses FSU of breaking a law.

According to the lawsuit and court filings, ESPN is accusing the Florida State Seminoles of committing a felony by breaking trade secrets.

"Whether FSU and its lawyers have committed a felony by knowingly disclosing ESPN's trade secrets is a question for another day, but, relevant here, there is no question that trade secrets are carefully guarded throughout the United States, including in Florida.

The definition of a trade secret under Florida law is substantially similar to North Carolina (and California) law, and the terms of ESPN's agreements plainly qualify," the court foling read.

ESPN has supported the Atlantic Coast Conference's request for a motion to seal media agreements and related papers. They also argue that FSU should not be rewarded for sharing some of the information already.

"A contrary finding would reward a disclosing party for its own improper disclosure of confidental information."

It will be interesting to see how the court rules in this case, as FSU and the ACC are not pulling any punches.

What conference would make the most sense for FSU to join if they could leave the ACC?

The Florida State Seminoles are in an interesting position; if they can win this legal battle, they are going to leave the conference. The most likely destination would be to join the Big Ten Conference, as the Southeastern Conference does not seem interested in adding another Florida team.

The Big Ten getting a footprint in "SEC country" would be a huge move as they continue to expand to all portions of the continental United States. The Big Ten is the only other Power Five conference that can offer them the media rights deal the university would be looking for.

