The future of the Atlantic Coast Conference could be drastically shifting depending on a decision inside of a courtroom. The Florida State Seminoles are in the midst of a legal battle with the conference as they are attempting to orchestrate their departure from the ACC without having to pay the estimated $572 million from the grant of rights deal in the conference bylaws.

What will the future look like for both sides as things continue to progress? Let's take a look at what can happen for both sides.

What will happen to the ACC?

The ACC is going to be in a tough position if it loses the Florida State Seminoles as once a major program finds a way out, it's a matter of time before other programs are going to leave the conference as well. There likely are other programs that feel the same way as the Seminoles as they would leave if the grant of rights was not forcing them to pay half a billion dollars to exit the conference.

If they are forced to stay, the Seminoles will likely stay no longer than the remaining few years before the current media rights deal expires. Once there is no grant of rights deal, the Seminoles will find a new home. Plus, FSU could find a way out before that happens.

Either way, the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference feels bleak as if the grant of rights is broken then other teams will leave. If the grant of rights remains intact, the value of the conference is going to decrease as teams are just going to wait the clock out until they can leave.

What will happen to FSU?

The Florida State Seminoles are in an interesting position as they either will be able to make more money or essentially be trapped in the Atlantic Coast Conference until the deal expires, depending on the outcome of the legal battle.

Conferences like the Big Ten and Big 12 are going to be interesting landing spots as the SEC does not seem to be too interested, while already having a presence in Florida with the Gators.

The future of both Florida State and the ACC will be interesting to see.

