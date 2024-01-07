FSU's departure looks imminent as ACC reportedly finds way to evade $572 million buyout amid legal tussles with the FBS powerhouse 

The Florida State Seminoles (FSU) have been one of the hottest stories since their notable absence from the College Football Playoff despite being undefeated and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship. However, they have had a soured relationship with the conference and are in the midst of a legal battle in an attempt to break the current grant of rights deal and leave the conference.

Things are beginning to heat up as Warchant recently revealed that FSU will be playing for a new conference and leaving the ACC as soon as 2025. The exit fee issue is expected to be resolved by August, which will allow the school to give official notice of their intentions to begin the 2025 college football season.

With all this coming to the forefront, the ACC television deal is going to be in question, as the estimated $572 million will be significantly lower due to the expiration date being in 2027 instead of the believed 2036. All of this seems to be a massive win for FSU as they are getting the chance to leave sooner and cheaper than initially expected.

FSU's departure might decide the fate of ACC

The Atlantic Coast Conference is going through a few issues at the moment and if Florida State leaves, it could open the floodgates for other unhappy programs. FSU would just be the first and if the media rights deal with ESPN has any issues, the number after 2027 could significantly decrease or even risk not being renewed at all.

The ACC needs to make sure they stay above 15 members in the conference, otherwise, ESPN has a renegotiation clause in the deal where they can pay less money to the conference. That would be a dark portion for the ACC as teams would continue to leave and they would be at risk of becoming what the Pac-12 Conference currently is.

Commissioner Jim Phillips needs to make sure this doesn't happen and looks like he will add lesser programs to "fluff the numbers" like the conference is doing with the Stanford Cardinal, SMU Mustangs, and California Golden Bears.

Where is FSU's best landing spot after leaving the ACC?

Florida State should be blowing up the phone of Brett Yormark and the Big 12 Conference as soon as possible. There have been rumors that the Clemson Tigers are also unhappy, so why not join as a package deal?

Yormark is a brilliant commissioner who has saved the Big 12 from ruins. It is now a premier conference in more than just football. With different revenue streams with Big 12 Mexico and partnering with TKO Sports, this seems to be the best option.

In terms of travel, they are located in the eastern half of the United States and help more than traveling across the country for the Big Ten. The SEC seems uninterested mainly because they have the Florida market with the Florida Gators. It seemingly is Big 12 or bust for the Seminoles.

