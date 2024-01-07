CFB Insider claims FSU ready to ditch ACC and fork out $572M by end of January

The Florida State Seminoles (FSU) have been wanting to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference and are currently in the midst of a legal battle to get out of the grant of rights deal so they can exit the conference. However, there seems to be a sense going on that FSU may not wait until the court decision and announce their exit.

College football insider "MHver3" on Twitter posted that there is a possibility that before the end of January that FSU will announce they are leaving the conference. Inside the post as well is a potential merger of three of the Power Five conferences.

The Seminoles have been trying to leave the conference and would not be the only university to do so. However, it is unclear if this would be a settlement for the court case or to have their official exit noted before the decision and have the grant of rights portion ruled in court.

This will be something that we will be following as more news of the such is released.

Where is the best landing for FSU if they leave the ACC?

If, and seemingly when, FSU leaves the ACC they have a few options to decipher through. Florida State is a Power Five program so with the Pac-12 Conference depleted, the options seemingly would be the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC. With the post saying they would be looking for a new conference in 2026, they would likely be the biggest program available at the time.

They can easily enter this offseason with another program in the Atlantic Coast Conference that is also ready to leave and willing to foot the bill and be a duo. All three of those conferences would be intriguing for different situations but the best landing spot would be the Big 12 Conference.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is seemingly the most innovative commissioner in college athletics and would continue to do just that with FSU. With the teams on the East Coast like Cincinnati and UCF to name a few, there is a bit of a hub on the eastern half of the United States. The marketing genius of Yormark would be a massive plus for the Seminoles as well.

