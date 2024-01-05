Is FSU to Big 12 a potential move after SEC and Big Ten emerge to acquire infuriated ACC teams?

FSU to Big 12 has been one of the more intriguing options for the Florida State Seminoles as they are looking to find a way out of the Atlantic Coast Conference earnestly.

They are currently in the process of dealing with a lawsuit to eliminate the grant of rights deal that would cost the team an estimated $572 million to leave the conference.

While FSU to Big 12 is a critical move, it may not be the most likely option. The SEC and Big Ten are both in big positions to potentially land the biggest fish in the conference realignment pond. However, will they be in an intriguing position if the program is able to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference?

Does FSU to Big 12 make the most sense if they leave the ACC?

FSU to Big 12 would not only make the most sense but also be the best fit if they can break free of the ACC. The Big 12 Conference would be adding another sector of the United States to the conference and begin to chip away at the SEC.

In terms of Florida State, they would be going to be joining a conference on the upswing. This would be a great fit and give some additional depth to a top conference.

Why does it make more sense than the Big Ten or SEC?

In order to discuss why FSU to Big 12 makes sense, we need to describe how the other conferences do not make as much sense. Let's discuss the Big Ten first. It is simple as the shifting this season for the conference feels like they are not going to look at expansion past the four new programs.

For the Southeastern Conference, the league has not shown much interest in adding Florida State as a member. They already have the Florida Gators, so it could simply be the feeling that the location covered by the Florida State Seminoles is not a benefit.

Not to mention, SEC has partnered with ESPN and the whole College Football Playoff drama has been loosely associated with the conference.

