CFB insider claims Florida State leaving ACC becomes inevitable as playoff snub hurts Seminoles' sentiments to stay in FBS powerhouse

Florida State leaving ACC has been one of the hotter topics in the college football world as they are trying to figure out their future. The Atlantic Coast Conference seems to be having issues as Florida State is unhappy after missing the College Football Playoff despite going undefeated and winning the ACC Championship.

College football insider Greg Swaim posted to social media how Florida State leaving ACC could be in the works and details exactly why.

"We've been saying for months that #FSU and #Clemson cannot stay in the #ACC. It's not just the half a BILLION they'd lose by not being in the #B1G for a ten year period, but the snub by the #CFBPlayoff committee shows them both that the ACC is getting no respect...now or future"

This makes a lot of sense, as there has been a lot of chatter about Clemson and Florida State leaving the ACC since the college football off-season. They have gotten to this place for a few different reasons, so let's dive into exactly why.

What happened to get to the point of Florida State leaving ACC?

One of the main reasons for Florida State leaving the ACC is not because of the College Football Playoff but what is happening off the field. The Florida State Seminoles are one of the premier programs inside the Atlantic Coast Conference, but money talks.

The media rights deal for the ACC is secured as they are in the midst of a media rights deal through the 2036 college football season. The deal offers the least amount of money among the Power Five conferences, and the gap is huge. In 2023, each team in the ACC will get $37.9 million, while the Big Ten teams will receive $58.8 million and the SEC teams will earn $49.9 million.

Florida State leaving ACC would also be a massive blow as it would be one of many programs to exit the conference, and the big issue in that department is the grant of rights. The grant of rights has been one of the most challenging deals to break, and even if they did, the exit fee, at an estimated $120 million, is no joke.

The Seminoles could be a prime target for some top conferences as they would be a great program to join the Big Ten or the Southeastern Conference. It should easily be possible to get another program, whether it be another ACC program or somewhere else to come along. The ACC would look a lot different if Florida State winds up leaving.

