$14 million loss for remaining ACC schools if FSU leaves in the upcoming wave of conference realignment

The ACC is in flux as it is in a legal battle with Florida State University over the Grant of Rights deal. Florida State wants to leave the conference and is fighting to remove the grant of rights to be part of conference realignment.

College football insider C.W. Lambert believes the ACC's media shares could significantly decrease if Florida State wins the court battle and the Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers leave for a new conference.

Losing $14 million each in media revenue shares is a significant chunk of money to see potentially be lost by the remaining teams in the conference. Other possibilities, like adding more revenue-driving programs to replace Clemson and Florida State, exist. However, that would be challenging with the current structure of the conference and its media deal.

Is there a possibility that the ACC could retain Florida State and Clemson?

The ACC is in a transitionary period and, depending on this legal battle could be seeing massive changes over the next few years. It can keep Florida State and Clemson only if the court grants the decision in the conference's favor.

If the grant of rights is not removed, either program will have to pay $572 million to leave the ACC, which seems challenging. Instead, they would have to wait until the grant of rights was removed to leave the conference. While it does not look like a great business model, the remainder of the conference would likely want that. Tigers and Seminoles staying would significantly increase their media shares.

This legal battle will expose a lot about both sides, but one thing it will not do is unite the two parties for a happy partnership going forward.

