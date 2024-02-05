2024 March Madness women's basketball predictions: Field of 68 projection for 2024 NCAA tournament

The 2024 March Madness women's basketball tournament is less than six weeks away from tipping off. Sixty-four teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament to declare this season's national champions. But who will be part of March Madness this season?

2024 March Madness women's basketball predictions

The field of 68 is beginning to take shape as each seed will have four teams, similar to the men's tournament. Let's take a look at the projected field.

Field of 68 projection for 2024 March Madness

1 seed

South Carolina Gamecocks

Stanford Cardinal

Iowa Hawkeyes

NC State Wolfpack

2 seed

Kansas State Wildcats

Colorado Buffaloes

UCLA Bruins

LSU Tigers

3 seed

Ohio State Buckeyes

UConn Huskies

Indiana Hoosiers

Texas Longhorns

4 seed

USC Trojans

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Baylor Bears

Louisville Cardinals

5 seed

Utah Utes

Virginia Tech Hokies

Oregon State Beavers

Syracuse Orange

6 seed

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Creighton Bluejays

North Carolina Tar Heels

West Virginia Mountaineers

7 seed

Princeton Tigers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Florida State Seminoles

UNLV Rebels

8 seed

Ole Miss Rebels

Michigan State Spartans

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Marquette Golden Eagles

9 seed

Green Bay Phoenix

Duke Blue Devils

Washington State Cougars

Miami Hurricanes

10 seed

Vanderbilt Commodores

Oklahoma Sooners

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Iowa State Hawkeyes

11 seed

Texas A&M Aggies

Washington Huskies

Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama Crimson Tide

12 seed

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

St. Joseph's Hawks

Maryland Terrapins

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

13 seed

Ball State Cardinals

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Fairfield Stags

Auburn Tigers

14 seed

Chattanooga Mocs

Marshall Thundering Herd

Stony Brook Seawolves

North Texas Mean Green

15 seed

Jackson State Tigers

Albany Great Danes

Michigan Wolverines

Richmond Spiders

16 seed

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

George Mason Patriots

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Florida Gators

Who is favored to win the NCAA tournament this year?

A clear favorite expected to be crowned the national champions is the South Carolina Gamecocks. They have a distinctive edge in the betting markets than any other program. They are a perfect 21-0 and the top team in the nation.

With four players currently averaging double digits in scoring, they are a tough team to go up against. It's difficult for the best team in the nation to dominate in a single-elimination tournament. Nonetheless, they are clear favorites a month before the NCAA tournament starts.

