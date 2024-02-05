2024 March Madness women's basketball predictions: Field of 68 projection for 2024 NCAA tournament

The 2024 March Madness women's basketball tournament is less than six weeks away from tipping off. Sixty-four teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament to declare this season's national champions. But who will be part of March Madness this season?
2024 March Madness women's basketball predictions
The field of 68 is beginning to take shape as each seed will have four teams, similar to the men's tournament. Let's take a look at the projected field.
Field of 68 projection for 2024 March Madness
1 seed
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Stanford Cardinal
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- NC State Wolfpack
2 seed
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Colorado Buffaloes
- UCLA Bruins
- LSU Tigers
3 seed
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- UConn Huskies
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Texas Longhorns
4 seed
- USC Trojans
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Baylor Bears
- Louisville Cardinals
5 seed
- Utah Utes
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Oregon State Beavers
- Syracuse Orange
6 seed
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Creighton Bluejays
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- West Virginia Mountaineers
7 seed
- Princeton Tigers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Florida State Seminoles
- UNLV Rebels
8 seed
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Michigan State Spartans
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Marquette Golden Eagles
9 seed
- Green Bay Phoenix
- Duke Blue Devils
- Washington State Cougars
- Miami Hurricanes
10 seed
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Iowa State Hawkeyes
11 seed
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Washington Huskies
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
12 seed
- Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- St. Joseph's Hawks
- Maryland Terrapins
- Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
13 seed
- Ball State Cardinals
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Fairfield Stags
- Auburn Tigers
14 seed
- Chattanooga Mocs
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- Stony Brook Seawolves
- North Texas Mean Green
15 seed
- Jackson State Tigers
- Albany Great Danes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Richmond Spiders
16 seed
- Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- George Mason Patriots
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Florida Gators
Who is favored to win the NCAA tournament this year?
A clear favorite expected to be crowned the national champions is the South Carolina Gamecocks. They have a distinctive edge in the betting markets than any other program. They are a perfect 21-0 and the top team in the nation.
With four players currently averaging double digits in scoring, they are a tough team to go up against. It's difficult for the best team in the nation to dominate in a single-elimination tournament. Nonetheless, they are clear favorites a month before the NCAA tournament starts.
