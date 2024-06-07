2024 NBA Draft prospect Zach Edey gets linked to Lakers amid Dan Hurley coaching rumors

Many eyes are on the LA Lakers, but it's even more so with the news surrounding the potential of UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley rumors swirling. The team holds the 17th and 55th picks in the 2024 NBA draft. It's the time of year when potential draftees are working out for teams, and one name has caught the eyes of many: former Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey.

Edey to the Lakers could be in the works, and he will reportedly meet with the team ahead of the draft later this month. It could be an interesting move for the franchise that could have a frontcourt of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Zach Edey if things work out the way they want.

Zach Edey is an interesting prospect, as he won the AP Player of the Year award twice with Purdue. Last season, the seven-foot-four center finished with 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks in 32.0 minutes per game.

Where will Zach Edey land in the 2024 NBA draft?

Zach Edey is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 NBA draft class, and it's uncertain where he could wind up being drafted.

There's a significant difference in the games in college basketball and the NBA. The college game has a more back-to-the-basket approach, while the professional game is more about spacing and distant shooting.

There have been dominant big men who would be in the discussion for the top pick in the NBA draft go undrafted due to their inability to switch on defense and shoot the basketball. However, Edey seems to possess shooting capabilities a bit despite never making a 3-point shot in his collegiate career.

Zach Edey could be a lottery pick this year, especially with how weak the draft class is compared to other years. However, there's a chance that Zach Edey to the Lakers could be in the works with the 17th pick, as this provides a chance for Edey to prove that he can be a decent shooter and use his seven-foot-four size to defend the rim.

Expect Zach Edey to be selected anywhere between picks 10-20, as his upsides are just too significant. Dan Hurley and Zach Edey to the Lakers could be a monumental offseason for the Purple and Gold.

