2024 NBA Draft: Top 5 college basketball prospects to watch out for

The 2024 NBA draft is set to take place on June 26, with the Atlanta Hawks as the first team on the clock after winning the draft lottery. All eyes will be on the Hawks and who they decide to bring to their team with the first pick.

There are many excellent prospects from overseas and college basketball that have the potential to be the top overall selection in this year's draft. Here is a look at the top five college basketball prospects to watch out for in the 2024 NBA draft.

#5. Cody Williams, Colorado

Colorado forward Cody Williams earned Pac-12 All-Freshman honors last season, averaging 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At 6-foot-8, 190 pounds, Williams has the build to fit many styles of play at the NBA level. He has a ton of upside as a pro, but he struggled to stay healthy last season and occasionally failed to show up in big games. But his length and knowledge of the game make him an intriguing prospect who has shot up the 2024 NBA draft boards recently.

#4. Robert Dillingham, Kentucky

Rob Dillingham is leaving Kentucky after one season to enter the 2024 NBA draft. Dillingham shined as a freshman at Kentucky last season as a young star off the bench for the Wildcats. He averaged 15.2 points in 23.3 minutes per game last season and shot 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc.

At 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, he is a bit undersized for the NBA and has to prove himself as a threat off the ball. But the 2023-24 SEC Sixth Man of the Year could be an elite scorer if he adjusts to the speed of the NBA.

#3. Stephon Castle, UConn

Stephon Castle had an outstanding freshman season at UConn, with a list of accomplishments that include NCAA All-Tournament and Big East Rookie of the Year on his way to becoming an NCAA champion in 2023-24.

Averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, Castle shot 47.2% from the field last season. Castle is an excellent defender and a terrific scorer from inside the painted area, but his 3-point shooting is lacking.

Despite his low 3-point percentage, Castle should find himself selected within the top-10 in the NBA draft as a do-it-all type of college basketball prospect.

#2. Donovan Clingan, UConn

UConn big man Donovan Clingan's rim protection ability, along with his high ceiling on the offensive end, should provide a team with a future star in the 2024 NBA draft. Clingan stands at 7-foot-2 and is a ferocious shot blocker, ranking eighth in the nation with 2.5 blocks per game last season.

He played two seasons at UConn, winning back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024. He earned Big East All-Freshman honors during the 2022-23 season and earned NCAA All-Tournament honors in 2024. He averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season, shooting an efficient 63.9% from the field.

His ability to be an anchor down low with his size should earn him top-five draft pick consideration in the 2024 NBA draft.

#1. Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard is a top-five 2024 NBA draft prospect who has the most potential to be a top overall pick. Sheppard is a 6-foot-3 guard from Kentucky and averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors on top of being the 2023-24 SEC Rookie of the Year.

He shot an outstanding 52.1% from 3 last season as an elite sharpshooter. His phenomenal shooting, paired with his ability to distribute and get into passing lanes on defense, shot him up draft boards this year.

