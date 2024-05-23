Where does Reed Sheppard rank in ESPN's latest mock draft? Taking a look at the Kentucky guard's NBA draft stock

6-foot-3 freshman guard Reed Sheppard is one of four Kentucky Wildcats who are on the board for the 2024 NBA Draft. But unlike his peers, the one-and-done prospect is ranked the highest in almost all of the latest mock drafts. This remains even more true after the recently concluded NBA Draft Combine.

At the time of writing, ESPN`s latest and most updated mock draft puts the sweet-shooting London, Kentucky native at the third overall pick to the Houston Rockets (via the Brooklyn Nets). This makes him the second of only two American-born players in the top five that ESPN predicts, alongside his teammate Rob Dillingham (projected to go right after him).

Reed Sheppard`s strengths

As expected, Reed Sheppard is a high-level draft pick mainly due to his shooting. At 6-foot-3, 187 lbs, he has good size to at least be a point guard or two-guard who could come off screens and hit three-pointers at a consistent clip. He shot an elite 52.1% from downtown in his lone season at Lexington, punctuated by a 27-point performance against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

In that game, he went a cool 7 of 10 from Rainbow Country and was every bit as deadly from outside as the Vols` sharpshooter, Dalton Knecht. Reed Sheppard has been mostly a spot-up, catch-and-shoot guy who can make a living off nifty passes to his sweet spots. He doesn't create his shot much, but it doesn't mean he can't.

He already has clear NBA-level range and a quick release that could remind one of Ray Allen's shooting stroke. Sheppard is also incredibly lethal off-screen and has a great feel for the game, not forcing up his shots too much when he knows there's no easy opportunity to jack up one.

How Reed Sheppard could fit with the Rockets at no. 3

For Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets, youth and scoring have been their clear assets. Someone like Sheppard can quickly come in and start when needed, or give them an easy string of baskets off the bench. If he manages to stay healthy and consistent for Houston, he could potentially be a part of the squad's core for the long term.

The Rockets narrowly missed being in the Play-In behind the Golden State Warriors this season. This makes it clear that they're just a few pieces away from returning to the playoffs within the next couple of years. Someone like Reed Sheppard could be their best bet.