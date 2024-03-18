2024 Selection Sunday: Full list of teams set to feature in the East Region ft. UConn

March Madness is here as the committee announced the 68-team playing field on Sunday. The top seeds were taken by UConn, Purdue, Houston and North Carolina. The closely contested bubble watch pushed some teams like Seton Hall and Providence out of the Big Dance.

The First Four teams will tip off on Tuesday followed by the first round on Thursday.

Here is a look at all the teams in the East region.

NCAA Tournament: A look at teams in the East

No. 1 Connecticut (31-3) vs. No. 16 Stetson (22-12), Friday

The second-ranked UConn Huskies are well on their way to defending their 2023 title win as a No. 1 seed for the first time. The Huskies will go into the tipoff after winning both the Big East regular-season and tournament championships. If they end up winning the title again, UConn will become the first team to win back-to-back national champions since Florida in 2006-07.

However, the Huskies face tough competition from the Jalen Blackmon-led Stetson Hatters. The junior guard is averaging 21.5 points with 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists shooting 43.4%. This is Stetson's first invitation to the NCAA Tournament as a Division I school and a first for coach Donnie Jones.

No. 8 Florida Atlantic (25-8) vs. No. 9 Northwestern (21-11), Friday

The Florida Atlantic Owls go into the Big Dance with the advantage of having retained their core winning team from last year's trip to the Final Four. Dusty May, along with Vladislav Goldin, Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin are all back to help lead the Owls again.

However, FAU is not the same as it was last year. From being one of the top defensive teams, the Owls were ranked 191st from Feb. 9 through the end of the regular season.

On the other hand, Northwestern enters March Madness shorthanded as Ty Berry (meniscus tear) and Matthew Nicholson (foot injury) are both sidelined. The pair have been crucial in the Wildcats' wins over Purdue, Illinois and Dayton.

No. 5 San Diego State (24-10) vs. No. 12 UAB (23-11), Friday

The 25th-ranked Aztecs return once again to the 68-team field after their run last season was cut at the Final Four. San Diego State is led by Jaedon LeDee, a reserve last year who is now leading with an average of 21.1 ppg and 8.4 rpg, shooting 55.7%.

SDSU went 10-8 in its last 18 games, and the Aztecs must overcome the slump to recreate last year's success.

Under Amir Abdur-Rahim, the Blazers have had a terrific run. Fresh off their 85-69 win over Temple in the ACC Tournament title game on Sunday, UAB will be hoping to break the ceiling and go further this year.

No. 4 Auburn (27-7) vs. No. 13 Yale (22-9), Friday

Twelfth-ranked Auburn wrapped its Southeastern Conference Tournament run with an 86-67 win over Florida Gators on Sunday in the championship game. Despite being in the top 15 teams in adjusted offensive and defensive ranking, the Tigers have their work cut out for them as they played a mostly mediocre nonconference schedule.

Led by 7-foot forward, Danny Wolf, the Bulldogs were one of the Ivy League's top defensive teams. Wolf averages 14.5 points with 9.7 rebounds. Yale won 62-62 over Brown in the conference tournament title game on Friday.

No. 6 Brigham Young (23-10) vs. No. 11 Duquesne (24-11), Thursday

BYU has an elite offense that has shot 58% from inside the arc and averaging 81.8 ppg, 26th in the country. The Cougars have also managed to contain their opponent to 69.9 ppg and are led by 6-11 senior Noah Waterman.

The Dukes won 57-51 against VCU Rams in the Atlantic-10 Tournament final and will appear for their sixth NCAA Tournament, the first since 1977. Duquesne is led by senior guard Jimmy Clark III, who has averaged 15.3 ppg.

No. 3 Illinois (26-8) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (26-8), Thursday

Off-court drama aside, the Illini were led by Terrence Shannon Jr.'s average of 22.6 ppg. Illinois finished second in the Big Ten after Purdue but is at the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency. Going into the Big Dance, the Fighting Illini must try to contain their opponents as Shannon adds more baskets.

After Mark Freeman suffered a season-ending wrist injury in October, many wonder how the Eagles would do without the reigning OVC Player of the Year and the preseason OVC POY. However, former NAIA star Riley Minix (20.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg) and Jordan Lathon (15.4 ppg) led Morehead State to the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship and for a spot in the Big Dance.

No. 7 Washington State (24-9) vs. No. 10 Drake (28-6), Thursday

Led by Issac Jones' average of 15.4 ppg and 7.4 rpg, the Cougars found their winning combination by adding Jaylen Wells, who is averaging 12.2 ppg, to the starting line-up. This is Washington State's first Big Dance appearance since 2008.

Marking their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance, the Bulldogs come off an 84-80 win over Indiana State in the MVC Tournament final on March 11. After exiting the Big Dance last year in the first round, Drake will be looking to do things the right way this year.

No. 2 Iowa State (27-7) vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (22-12), Thursday

The seventh-ranked Cyclones' elite defense is the biggest reason behind their No. 2 seed. Adding to this, Iowa State does not have a great away record (4-5) compared to their run at home (9-0).

The highly sought-after junior guard, Zeke Mayo, is leading the Jackrabbits with an average of 18.8 ppg and 5.8 rpg. Making its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance, South Dakota State will be hoping that it can move past the second round at least this year.

