$21,600-valued Caitlin Clark card breaks $1M worth-WNBA star’s ALL-TIME record for most expensive card in WBB history

As one of the most heralded women's basketball players in recent years, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is also among the most famous right now. Rightfully so, anything connected to her, specifically a collectible trading card is going to be valued.

The aforementioned Bowman University #50 card recently broke the all-time record for the most expensive women's hoops card at a value of $21,600. This basically doubled the previous record, which was held by a card featuring current New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu ($11,600).

Here's a post from The Collectibles Guru on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the autographed Caitlin Clark card, which is currently on auction:

There's six days left on the card's auction at the time of this writing, so there is a big chance that its value could skyrocket even more by the time the auction ends.

Why is Caitlin Clark's Bowman U card valued that much?

One could say that Caitlin Clark is one of the most prolific athletes in the NIL circuit right now. Currently counting massive global brands like Nike, State Farm, and Bose as partners, Clark's marketing and business value as an athlete is through the roof. This also helps contribute to the immense valuation that her record-breaking Bowman U card has (via Sports Illustrated).

Aside from the big three brands, Clark has also notably signed deals with carmaker Buick, grocery giant Hy-Vee, tax prep company H&R Block, and trading card company Topps (which also links back to her Bowman U card), as per Hawkeyes Wire.

Just how good is Caitlin Clark?

One could say that the Iowa Hawkeyes guard is the unanimous face of women's college hoops right now, and perhaps all of college basketball in general.

She's having an impressive season in Iowa City, averaging an insane 31 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per contest in almost 33 minutes. Likewise, she's led her team to an 18-1 record atop the Big Ten and an undefeated 7-0 record in conference play.

Naturally, someone who's that good at basketball is going to attract attention, and she was right to take advantage of her fame through signing multiple NIL deals.

Here's another insane stat pointing to just how good and popular Clark is. Iowa is not a heralded basketball program per se, not like other more notorious schools even in its own conference. But the sheer gravity of Clark's impressive play has actually caused a 162% increase in the school's ticket prices for both home and away women's basketball games (via ESPN).