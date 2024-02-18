$212,000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins makes honest admission about 'GOAT' Michael Jordan's game

University of Southern California guard JuJu Watkins has admitted that former North Carolina Tar Heel and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan inspired her to play basketball.

In an Instagram post by ESPNW's Holly Rowe, Watkins, whose On3 NIL value is pegged at $212,000, said that she loved to watch the games of the five-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

The 6-foot-2 freshman also admires the mid-range game of the "GOAT."

"We watch Michael Jordan a lot, I love Michael Jordan and his mid range game," Watkins said.

(Also read: $212,000 NIL-valued Juju Watkins reveals top 5 childhood movies via latest IG post ft. Ratatouille.

Like her idol, Watkins has been "Jordanesque" in her first year with the Trojans. She averages 28.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.6 blocks in 22 games. Also, the Sierra Canyon product shot 85.5% from the free throw line.

Jordan, in his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks in 82 games played. He also shot 84.5% from the free-throw range.

(Also read: How good was Michael Jordan in NCAA basketball? Here's a look at his college stats, career and highlights.

Enter caption

.

JuJu Watkins leads Trojans' attack in Pac-12 play

Watkins will be the main gunner for USC in the 2023–24 season.

She is the team's top scorer and has topped the 30-point plateau 10 times. This included her 51-point explosion against Stanford, which rewarded Watkins with her 12th Pac-12 Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week.

Watkins scored 33 points in her last game versus Oregon, leading USC to an 88-51 triumph. She also had eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes of play.

Her fine play propelled USC to fourth in the Pac-12 standings with a 9-4 conference mark and 19-4 overall. The Trojans are No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball rankings.

Watkins and the Trojans will have a busy schedule this week as they'll face No. 11 Oregon State on Sunday, No. 8 Colorado on Friday and No. 22 Utah on Feb. 25.

In Rowe's post, the USC guard also thanked the fans who are watching the games live despite their busy schedules.

"The fact that people with busy schedules who are doing so much are willing to come down to watch a women's basketball game says a lot," Watkins said.

Watkins added that the main reason she decided to stay in Los Angeles was to continue the legacy that her family has in the city.

Following the 1965 Watts Riots, Watkins' grandpa, Ted Watkins Sr., provided the neighborhood with work and social amenities. He formed the Watts Labor Community Action Committee, and the community celebrated his efforts by dedicating a gymnasium after him.