$212,000 NIL-valued Juju Watkins reveals top 5 childhood movies via latest IG post ft. Ratatouille

Talented USC guard Juju Watkins registered 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists during the Trojans' 81-63 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils to continue her sensational form.

The $212,000 NIL-valued Watkins, according to On3 recently, listed her top five childhood movies on an Instagram reel, captioned:

"My top 5 drop urs."

The five movies that she mentioned include; Ratatouille, Bee Movie, Lion King, The Princess and the Frog, and, finally, Shrek.

Juju Watkins goes supernova

The talented Juju Watkins recently went supernova in the Trojans' 67-58 win against the Stanford Cardinal on the road. She scored 51 points and was 17-of-19 from the field, registering six 3-pointers.

Watkins spoke about the euphoric feeling after the game.

“Every time I scored all I heard was ‘oooh.' It wasn’t even like a boo. I was like, ‘All right.’ It was crazy,” Watkins said.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said that she had a premonition that Juju Watkins was about to explode.

"All week I said, 'This kid is different,'" Gottlieb said. "She's special, the way she takes coaching, the way she's a teammate, the way she holds herself accountable, the way she raises her level.

"So I did not predict this, but I think that what is so special about her is everything inside, and then obviously it came out today in a way that, if you love basketball, I don't know how you're not blown away."

Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach in college basketball, was awed by Watkin's performance.

"Once she got going," VanDerveer said. "the basket got really big for her. "I think it probably goes right up there at the top. Yep, she's very talented."

During an episode of "Gil's Arena Podcast," former NBA player, Gilbert Arenas was full of praise for JuJu Watkins, arguing that the rule keeping her in college before she can declare for the WNBA draft is holding her back.

“You have Michael Jordan of women’s basketball at your doorstep. You have the golden nugget. It’s your call. Are you going to it in or let it go to the college for four years?” Arenas said.

“She moves and plays just like Booker and Kevin Durant. She has no girl motor in her. She is a game changer. The fact that she has to go to college for four years is going to be a downfall on the W.”

Juju Watkins might be the next face of college basketball after the prominent Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark leave for the WNBA.