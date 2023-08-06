USC basketball's Juju Watkins procures USA Today's 2022-23 Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

Judea Watkins aka Juju Watkins has had an incredible rise to the top. She has played her way into a level of fame most high school prospects can only dream of.

As early as last year, she was getting recognition from celebrities like musician Chris Brown, who attended one of her games during her time at Sierra Canyon School.

She averaged 27.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season and opted to commit to USC basketball (University of Southern California). She joined a star-studded cast at the program, including Bronny James.

Watkins is a 6-foot-1 guard who has elicited comparisons to some of the great college basketball players like LSU's Angel Reese. Juju's year begin in a phenomenal way when she won the Gatorade National Girl's Player of the Year Award early this year.

At the High School Sports Awards show on July 30, Juju Watkins added USA Today's 2022-2023 Girls' Basketball Player of the Year award to a bulging trophy sack.

Since 2022, she has:



Become Klutch’s first high school athlete

Signed with Nike

Committed to USC

Won Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year Juju Watkins is 17 years old.Since 2022, she has:Become Klutch’s first high school athleteSigned with NikeCommitted to USCWon Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/DCQIGnmYxr

Juju Watkins' rise to the top

Last season, Juju Watkins led Sierra Canyon to the CIF-Southern Section Open Division title and was named a McDonald's All-American.

Last year, Watkins was signed as a client by Rich Paul's Klutch Sports, which also represents elite athletes like LeBron James and Anthony Davidson.

According to On3, she has amassed a following of 283,000 followers on Instagram ,which matches established stars like Caitlin Clark. In addition, she has an On3 valuation of $174,000.

Watkins, who is still just 17 years old, is one of the most-celebrated high school prospects in recent years. The hype will come with pressure in a college women's basketball game that has recaptured the attention of viewers nationwide.

During an interview at the acceptance ceremony for her Gatorade award, she didn't sound too worried about all the attention she will be getting.

“Honestly, I’m excited,” she said. “I’m glad I can have a fresh start. There’s a lot of expectations for me personally and from everybody. I’m ecstatic to see what these next few years will consist of. The plan is to keep working hard and showing up on the court.”

Earlier this year, she was pictured going to prom with another elite prospect and NIL star, DJ Wagner. Although they were already being labeled basketball's incoming power couple, Watkins talked about it quite casually.

“He asked me on FaceTime, actually. We started talking about prom and he asked me.”

The awards already indicate that Juju Watkins will have a career worth watching, and the pressure to deliver will begin the moment she steps on the court for USC basketball.