Who is Juju Watkins? Height, age, net worth, college, high school stats and offers explored

Apart from having one of the most memorable nicknames in college basketball, Juju Watkins is also the top-rated prospect in her class. Her real name is Judea Watkins, although she is now more popularly known by her nickname 'Juju'.

Watkins is a 17-year-old, 6-foot-1 guard whose ON3 NIL valuation already stands at $156,000. Her social media channels including, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter already have a combined following of 232,000.

She got her basketball education at Sierra Canyon where Bryce and Bronny James also hailed from. Although she's just 17 years old, she's already being hailed as one of the most marketable prospects, raising interest in women's basketball.

Juju Watkins is already among the most popular names in women's basketball alongside Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, even though she hasn't played a single game in college yet.

Basketball fans have the chance to watch her career grow alongside one of the best young prospects in the country, Bronny James. Their careers have mirrored each other for years now and they have chosen the same college program as well.

USC Trojans @USC_Athletics



Two of SoCal’s biggest stars, Bronny James and JuJu Watkins, will stay home and play for the Trojans next season. From Sierra Canyon to USC!Two of SoCal’s biggest stars, Bronny James and JuJu Watkins, will stay home and play for the Trojans next season. #FightOn From Sierra Canyon to USC!Two of SoCal’s biggest stars, Bronny James and JuJu Watkins, will stay home and play for the Trojans next season. #FightOn https://t.co/fAtbxBvy6c

The story behind Juju Watkins' rise

Juju Watkins' story is more than poetic having learned the fundamentals of basketball in a gym named after her grandfather. Her grandfather, Ted Watkins Sr. provided work and social amenities to the community after the 1965 Watts Riots.

Due to his services to the community by founding the Watts Labor Community Action Committee, Juju Watkins' grandfather had a gym named after him. Decades later, his granddaughter became a star while practicing in it.

Watkins has already built quite the career at her age. She was named MVP at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup alongside being in the All-Star Five. A repetition of the FIBA Americas U16 championships. She also won Gold at both events.

She has accumulated personal awards for every team she has played for and was named the 2022 Gatorade California girls basketball Player of the Year.

First, Juju Watkins was at the Windward School where she averaged 24.0 points and 10.5 rebounds during her two years attending.

She then transferred to Sierra Canyon High School where she became a star and the top basketball prospect in the country. She averaged, 26.0 points, 3.4 assists and 12.2 rebounds per game during her time there.

She received plenty of college offers, with Stanford and South Carolina the most notable, before committing to the University of Southern California where she'll play for the USC Trojans.

Watkins became the first high school student to be signed by Klutch Sports for NIL representation matters. That's the Rich Paul-owned agency that boasts clients such as LeBron James, Draymond Green and De'Aaron Fox.

Poll : 0 votes