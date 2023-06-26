List of players who have declared for NBA 2023 Free Agency

The 2023 NBA Free Agency is around the corner. Several stars have declared for free agency way earlier than the deadline by opting out of their player options. They have now become unrestricted free agents and will have the chance to test the market and sign with a team of their choice.

2023 NBA Free Agency: Looking at players who have declined player options

Declining player options and entering free agency doesn't always guarantee a player will switch teams. However, dramatic business transactions have taken place in the past. The possibility of top free agents leaving their franchises cannot be ruled out.

Let's look at the players who declared for NBA free agency ahead of the June 29th deadline.

#1 Draymond Green

Draymond Green declined a player option worth $27 million in free agency with the Golden State Warriors. The former DPOY is now an unrestricted free agent and could sign with any team. Several other teams have been linked to Draymond, but the expectation is that he will likely re-sign with the Warriors.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Klutch's Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State's Draymond Green declining player option: "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency. Klutch's Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State's Draymond Green declining player option: "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency.

However, it will be interesting if the two parties stumble in their negotiations. Teams with cap space in NBA free agency have enough to lure Green away from the Warriors. It will be his last shot at securing a lucrative contract in his career, so that's a factor that could see him part ways with the franchise that drafted him.

#2 Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton had a player option worth $40 million with the Milwaukee Bucks. The All-Star forward is also expected to re-sign with his current team. Middleton's market looks limited, with the Houston Rockets being the only team linked to him so far outside Milwaukee.

NBA TV @NBATV Khris Middleton has declined his $40.4M player option with the Bucks to become a free agent, per @wojespn Khris Middleton has declined his $40.4M player option with the Bucks to become a free agent, per @wojespn https://t.co/LtpcaLv7Ac

Middleton is coming off an injury-riddled season, so the Bucks may be the only team who could offer him a lucrative contract.

#3 Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet was one of the first players to declare for NBA free agency earlier this offseason. The Toronto Raptors guard had a $22.8 million player option. VanVleet has generated league-wide interest from multiple contending teams. He has expressed the desire to re-sign with the Raptors.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: In the first major domino of free agency, Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July. ESPN Sources: In the first major domino of free agency, Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July. https://t.co/bVrve81XgZ

The Raptors seem to contemplate their decision to enter a rebuild or contend with the current core, which could impact VanVleet's future. A sign-and-trade is also a possibility with the one-time All-Star.

#4 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma recently declined his $13 million player option. Coming off a career-high season with the now-rebuilding Washington Wizards, he is likely to sign a lucrative contract elsewhere. His market is currently in the ballpark of a $20 million contract annually.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA



Potential landing spots:

Lakers

Jazz

Spurs

Rockets

Pacers

Kings REPORT: Kyle Kuzma is expected to decline his $13 million dollar player option and hit free agency, per @JWeinbachNBA Potential landing spots:LakersJazzSpursRocketsPacersKings REPORT: Kyle Kuzma is expected to decline his $13 million dollar player option and hit free agency, per @JWeinbachNBA Potential landing spots:LakersJazzSpursRocketsPacersKings https://t.co/N6wzEfIWUl

Kuzma could be a vital piece on a contender, and several teams will look to pursue the former NBA champion this summer.

#5 Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown will be one of the most coveted role players in NBA free agency this offseason. Brown declined his $7.8 million player option with the Denver Nuggets shortly after winning his first ring with the franchise.

Brown is one of the most adaptable and high-IQ role players in the league, which allows him to play all five positions and guard one through four at a high level. The Nuggets don't have bird rights, limiting their spending power on Brown.

Other teams could offer him $15 million annually, and the Nuggets are handicapped with limited salary cap flexibility.

#6 Montrezl Harrell

Former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, declined his $2.7 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harrell didn't get much playing time after logging in only 11 minutes a night, playing as Joel Embiid's deputy. He could be a solid addition to a contending team looking to add explosive scorers off the bench.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is declining his $2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is declining his $2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

James Harden and Jordan Clarkson are among notable players who could declare for 2023 NBA Free Agency

James Harden, Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart are among the other notable players yet to decide on their free agency prospects. All three have player options on their current deals, which they could opt out of and sign with another franchise in free agency. Here's the full list of players yet to officially decline their player options:

Player Position Team James Harden Point Guard Philadelphia 76ers Josh Hart Shooting Guard New York Knicks Jordan Clarkson Shooting Guard Utah Jazz Talen Horton-Tucker Shooting Guard Utah Jazz Victor Oladipo Shooting Guard Miami Heat Rudy Gay Power Forward Utah Jazz Donte DiVincenzo Shooting Guard Golden State Warriors Andre Drummond Center Chicago Bulls

