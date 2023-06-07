DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins have been dominating the high school basketball scene for years. They've earned accolades and scholarships to some of the best programs in the country. But before they head off to college, they had one more thing to check off their list: prom.

DJ Wagner is a point guard from Camden High School in New Jersey. Juju Watkins, meanwhile, is a guard from Sierra Canyon High School in California. Both are five-star recruits in the class of 2023. DJ Wagner, who is ranked No. 1 by ESPN and 247Sports, has committed to Kentucky. Juju Watkins, who is ranked No. 2 by ESPN and No. 1 by Prospects Nation, has signed with USC.

The two met through basketball and became friends. They decided to go to prom together after Wagner popped the question over FaceTime.

“He asked me on FaceTime, actually. We started talking about prom and he asked me,” Watkins told PEOPLE.

DJ Wagner flew to California to attend Sierra Canyon’s prom with Watkins in May. Then, Juju Watkins flew to New Jersey to attend Camden’s prom with Wagner in June.

“It’s something that I’ll be able to look back on and be proud that I went," Watkins said. "I feel like it’s so easy to be like, oh, I’m so busy and I can’t go, but the fact that I was able to go and experience that with my friends, who I won’t see for a long time because we’re all going to college, was definitely something that I’ll show my kids one day."

They shared photos of their prom dates on social media, which drew attention from fans and celebrities alike. Basketball legend Lisa Leslie and LSU star Angel Reese were among those who commented on their post.

A Dream Team: DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins' Shared Passion for Basketball

Wagner and Watkins have more than just basketball in common. They also share a family legacy in the sport. Wagner is the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner and the grandson of former college standout Milt Wagner. Watkins is the daughter of former WNBA player Jocelyn Watkins and the niece of former NBA player Jerome Kersey.

They said they support each other’s dreams and goals and understand the challenges of being elite athletes.

“We both have the same mindset when it comes to basketball. We both want to be great and we both work hard. We motivate each other and we push each other,” Wagner said.

The couple shares a special bond that goes beyond the court. They showed their fans and followers a glimpse of their relationship by attending prom together and sharing their pictures on social media. They are a power couple who have big dreams and goals for their future.

