Reports: Bronny James signs NIL endorsement deal with Nike, 4 other student-athletes also signed by sportswear giant

Bronny James is one of the most famous NBA prospects in recent memory. A large part of that is due to his father, LeBron James. It was recently announced that Bronny would be one of five student-athletes signed to Nike.

Hit that to show them some love and welcome them to the Nike Basketball fam. We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins.Hit thatto show them some love and welcome them to the Nike Basketball fam. We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins. Hit that ❤️ to show them some love and welcome them to the Nike Basketball fam. https://t.co/xIPZN2raOS

Joining Bronny James on the Nike roster is Caitlin Clark, DJ Wagner, Haley Jones and JuJu Watkins. Clark and Jones are both collegiate basketball players. DJ Wagner is a senior guard at Camden High School and a top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Watkins, like James, attends Sierra Canyon and is a top prospect in the 2023 women's recruiting class.

Bronny is following in his father's footsteps, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar also signed with Nike at just 18 years old. In regards to joining LeBron on the Nike roster, Bronny said:

"For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me."

Bronny James is yet to announce his college plans as his senior season of high school basketball begins. He recently made an official visit to Ohio State University.

Bronny James's ranking in the 2023 class

Bronny James is one of the most unique high school prospects to hit the recruiting trail in recent memory. He is a four-star prospect, according to both ESPN and 247Sports. Combined with his top-50 status in both publications, he would be well-recruited even without his father's fame.

LeBron James has expressed his desire to share the NBA court with Bronny. This desire only adds to the intrigue.

With his senior season of high school basketball beginning, Bronny remains uncommitted. His choice could affect his draft stock, development and potential NIL earnings.

Bronny James' play will go a long way to determining the next step of his future. Unlike most amateur athletes, Bronny will not have to risk rushing his development in favor of turning pro and getting paid. Instead, he can choose the best place to develop his game before entering the NBA Draft.

A strong showing this season could potentially push him into the top-25 range. Such a ranking could lead to big-time freshman minutes at a powerhouse basketball program.

He could see a similar jump in fame as NBA All-Star Zion Williamson. Before attending Duke University, Williamson was predominantly famous for his dunk videos. Williamson quickly became a household name at Duke. Bronny's choice could allow him to do something similar.

