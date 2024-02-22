3 best college basketball prop bets for today, February 21 | Daniss Jenkins, Rob Dillingham and more

The college basketball season continues to get closer to the postseason, but there are a lot of games on today's slate to dive through. Today, let's look at three valuable player prop bets that seem more likely to hit.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, so odds can differ depending on which sportsbook you use or when you attempt to place a bet.

Best college basketball prop bets for February 21

#1: Daniss Jenkins: Over 16.5 Points (-130)

Senior guard Daniss Jenkins is playing well for the St. John's Red Storm, averaging 14.3 points per game on 42.7% from the floor. He scored 17 points in his last game against Seton Hall and Georgetown is a struggling defense.

With coach Rick Pitino publicly calling out his players after the game, expect to see Jenkins step up and dominate here.

#2: Rob Dillingham: Under 15.5 Points + Assists (+100)

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham has been a strong player this season for the Kentucky Wildcats but has been hitting a wall recently. In his previous three games, Dillingham has not reached the 16 points plus assist mark and has seen a dip in the minutes he played.

Going against the LSU Tigers could be a better sign of things to come, but Dillingham could be playing more of an off-ball role in this game.

#3: Braeden Shrewsberry: Under 2.5 Threes Made (+105)

Freshman guard Braeden Shrewsberry has been a strong 3-point marksman for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but expecting three shots from beyond the arc seems high.

Srewsberry is shooting 35.1% from three this season and is a high-volume shooter, averaging 7.1 attempts in his previous seven games. However, he is only averaging 9.2 points per game, which would equate to three makes from distance.

Taking the under for him can be the better option here.