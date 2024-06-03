3 Big East underdogs who could go high in 2024 NBA draft ft. Baylor Scheierman

The 2024 NBA draft is set to take place at the Barclays Center and ESPN Seaport District Studios in New York on Jun 26 and 27. The anticipation is high as fans await to see the next generation of basketball stars enter the league.

While this draft class may be considered one of the weakest in recent history, it still has a few talents that deserve attention. Here are some players who could go big on draft day.

3 Big East underdogs who could go high in 2024 NBA draft

#1 Baylor Scheierman

Out of the 78 draft prospects who attended the NBA draft combine in Chicago in May, Baylor Scheierman was the only player to be named an immediate NBA-ready rotational player. He scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 11 for Team St. Andrews. The guard's draft stock has improved dramatically, and he is a predicted No. 27 pick on ESPN's latest mock draft.

In his five college seasons, Scheierman averaged 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. After three years with South Dakota State, Scheierman had his best two years with the Creighton Bluejays. He helped the Jays on their historic Elite Eight and Sweet 16 runs in 2023 and 2024 March Madness, respectively.

#2, Devin Carter

The other big surprise at the combine, Devin Carter, impressed scouts with his shooting and defensive skills. ESPN predicts him to be a No. 16 pick but that could rise after the individual workouts with teams.

After a slow season with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Carter transferred to Providence, where he led the Friars, averaging 19.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 3.6 apg. He shot 47.3%, including 37.7 from 3-point range. Despite his efforts, the Friars didn't get picked for the 2024 March Madness.

While the season may have ended on a low for Devin Carter, his transition to the NBA looks bright. At 6-foot-3, Carter's style is compared to that of Jrue Holiday and Josh Hart, and he can impact any team with his rebounding and scoring skills.

#3, Tyler Kolek

If Rick Pitino says you are a first-round pick, then you best believe it will come true. The Red Storm coach tweeted on Saturday:

"Tyler Kolek is a sleeper pick in the late first round. He’s better than people think -sees the play before it happens."

Tyler Kolek began his college career at George Mason before transferring to Marquette for his sophomore year. He had his best year as a senior, averaging 15.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.7 apg and 1.6 steals while shooting 49.6%. Per the ESPN mock draft, Tyler Kolek is a No. 28 pick going to the Denver Nuggets.

Who are your favorite Big East players to make it in the 2024 NBA draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

