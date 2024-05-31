Top 5 Big 12 players who could go high in 2024 NBA Draft ft. Ja'Kobe Walter

The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner as basketball fans await the start of the NBA Finals. Many college basketball players are prepared to hear their names called as draft night quickly approaches.

There are multiple players from the Big 12 that are eligible for this year's draft and have the potential to make a splash at the pro level. Here is a look at the top five players from the Big 12 that could go big in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Also Read: Top 5 players from SEC who could go high in 2024 NBA Draft ft. Reed Sheppard

Top 5 Big 12 players who could go big in the 2024 NBA Draft

#5. Jamal Shead, Houston

Trending

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Houston vs Texas A&M

Houston guard Jamal Shead is entering the 2024 NBA Draft after four seasons with the Cougars. Shead is one of the top two-way players in this year's draft class and was the Big 12 Player of the Year last season.

Shead averaged a career-high 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists last season and led Houston to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He also averaged 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks on his way to winning the 2023–24 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award.

#4. Kevin McCullar, Kansas

Kansas G #15 Kevin McCullar Jr.

Two-time All-Big 12 guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is a top 2024 NBA Draft prospect. He played three seasons at Texas Tech before playing two seasons at Kansas.

McCullar averaged a career-high 18.3 points per game last season, along with 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He was also a member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for his outstanding defensive play during the 2022–23 season.

McCullar missed some time late last season due to injury, which is something NBA scouts will keep an eye out for. However, when healthy, McCullar is one of the top two-way guards in the draft.

#3. Yves Missi, Baylor

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor vs Clemson

Forward Yves Missi played just one season at Baylor in 2023–24 but proved himself to be a top 2024 NBA Draft prospect in his 34 appearances. Standing at 6-10, Missi has great size and athleticism, which helped him earn Big 12 All-Defense honors last season.

Missi also earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors while averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. He started in 32 games as a freshman and shot an extremely efficient 61.4% from the field.

#2. Johnny Furphy, Kansas

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Samford vs Kansas

Johnny Furphy will be moving on from Kansas to the 2024 NBA Draft after spending one season as a member of the Jayhawks. Furphy started in 19 of the 33 games he appeared in last season and averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

The 6-9 guard from Melbourne, Australia, earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors last season and is currently projected to land in the top 25 of this year's draft.

#1. Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Baylor vs Clemson

Perhaps the most intriguing draft prospect out of the Big 12 is Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter. In his freshman season last year, he earned All-Big 12 honors and was the 2023–24 Big 12 Rookie of the Year.

Walter started all 35 games he appeared in last season and averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His shooting efficiency will be an area of improvement at the professional level, as he shot just 37.6 from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

Which of these top 2024 NBA Draft prospects from the Big 12 do you think is the best? Let us know your draft predictions in the comment section.

Also Read: Top 5 players from Big East who could go high in 2024 NBA Draft ft. Donovan Clingan