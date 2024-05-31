Top 5 players from Big East who could go high in 2024 NBA Draft ft. Donovan Clingan

Heading into the NBA Draft, the Big East has produced a second consecutive championship UConn team and a ton of stars. The league's prestige is sky-high and the 2024 Draft won't change that. UConn has a couple of stars who'll be recognized, but the strength of talent across the league could easily lead to five or six first-round selections. Here are five Big East standouts who will be picked early.

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman will be a likely first-round NBA Draft pick.

5. Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

The high scoring 6-foot-6 wing made the most of two years at Creighton after transferring in from South Dakota State. In his final college season, Scheierman scored 18.5 points per game, grabbed 9.0 rebounds per game and dished out 3.9 assists per game. He shot 38% from 3-point range and earned All-Big East honors.

After five seasons in college, Scheierman isn't young. He also won't be the most athletic player on the court. But at the combine, he showed improvement in rebounding and defense and his scoring eye is always reliable.

He's a potentially solid long-term NBA contributor and will likely be a late first-round pick.

4. Tyler Kolek, Marquette

One of the best passers in college basketball, Kolek averaged 15.3 ppg and 7.7 apg at Marquette. He also grabbed 4.9 rpg, which is impressive for a 6-foot-1 guard with a very ordinary wingspan. Kolek led the Big East in assists per game for three straight seasons.

The NBA issues are largely based on his size. Teams like big guards and a 6-foot-1 player without long arms are an inherent defensive liability.

Kolek also hasn't been a great college scorer and he could use a good NBA team to allow his pass-first style to flourish.

3. Devin Carter, Providence

Carter was the Big East season MVP, but many of the same size issues with Kolek dogged him. He's only 6-foot-2 and might be better suited for off guard than point guard in the NBA.

The difference is that in the NBA combine, Carter had a 6-foot-9 wingspan and showed the defensive chops to play above his size. Last year at Marquette, he averaged 19.7 ppg and 8.7 rpg. He also hit 37.7% of his 3-point tries, which was a substantial improvement from his prior two seasons. That's also a big factor in Carter's draft rise.

Carter went into the Combine in much the same shape as Kolek. He came out of it as a possible late lottery pick. Even if not, he'll probably go five or ten spots ahead of Kolek, based on some impressive post-season work that has improved his draft situation.

2. Stephon Castle, UConn

At mid-season, it was clear that Castle was the top Big East NBA prospect. He's 6-foot-6, can play either guard spot and has athleticism and defensive ability that the NBA loves.

But Castle's progress has taken a bit of a sideways turn at the end. Castle averaged 11.4 ppg and 4.7 rpg. He also shot just 26.7% from 3-point range.

Castle is probably still a lottery pick. He could still be an NBA star, but it'll be a little more dependent on fit with his team and patience than many would have initially thought.

1. Donovan Clingan, UConn

On the other hand, Clingan's NBA stock has soared. Simply put, height can't be coached, and Clingan's 7-foot-2 frame is hard to ignore. Clingan averaged 13.0 ppg and 7.4 rpg in helping UConn win a second straight title.

His game still has some issues. He was something of an unknown on the perimeter, shooting just 2-for-9 in two seasons at UConn from 3-point range. But he's impressive in workouts. He's not a great foul shooter, making just 55.8% in college.

But Clingan is a potentially great defender, a solid role player on offense, and a productive 7-foot-2 player who understands his own limitations. In a stronger draft, Clingan might not be such a highly coveted prospect. But as things stand, he's a near-certain top 10 pick and could end up being a top 5 pick.

Which Big East standouts will you be watching for at the NBA Draft? Let us hear your thoughts below in our comments section!