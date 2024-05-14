5 most impressive measurements from NBA Combine 2024

The 2024 NBA Combine is taking place in Chicago, Illinois ahead of this year's NBA draft. With many young prospects in attendance hoping to improve their draft stock, all eyes are on the next generation of stars as they take the next step in their journey towards an NBA career. Of course, this year, it's no secret that many are calling this one of the weakest NBA drafts in recent memory.

While French star Alex Sarr is projected to go first in nearly all mock drafts, things get dicey from there. Many have Zach Edey as the No. 2 pick, but others have reserved that spot for other young NCAA stars.

It has created quite a logjam, with many fans and analysts unsure of how things will play out on Jun. 26 and 27 in Chicago when commissioner Adam Silver takes to the stage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With this year's NBA Combine underway, let's take a look at five of the most impressive measurements.

Five most impressive 2024 NBA Combine measurements

#5 Adem Bona - 9'2.5 standing reach and 7'3 wingspan at 6'8

NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round-Oregon State vs UCLA

While Adem Bona was listed at 6'10 in college, at the 2024 combine, he measured at just a hair over 6'8. Nevertheless, he notably was listed as having a 9'2.5 standing reach, and a 7'3 wingspan.

Both exceed the NBA average and are likely to play a factor in the young frontcourt standout's draft stock.

#4 Bronny James 40.5 max vertical

NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round USC vs Washington

Bronny James may have measured several inches shorter than USC had him listed, but his max vertical certainly impressed. Despite being measured at six-foot-one at the NBA Combine, Bronny recorded a 40.5 inch max vertical.

The feat landed him in fourth place among all participants and was followed up by some impressive work in the drills section of the combine.

#3 Zach Edey 7'10.5 wingspan

Syndication: Journal-Courier

Zach Edey's seven-foot-10.5 wingspan not only marked the longest wingspan of any combine participant, it also gives him the second longest wingspan in the NBA. Only, Victor Wembanyama has the longest wingspan at eight-foot-zero, with Mo Bamba and Boban Marjanovic tied for second with seven-foot-10.

While Edey was already projected at going in the top-three, the latest measurements only further cement his place.

#2 Devin Carter 42 inch max vertical

NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal-Marquette vs Providence

Bronny James wasn't the only one to impress with his vertical at the 2024 NBA Combine. Devin Carter also impressed fans and analysts, as he recorded a 42-inch max vertical.

Given Carter's high-flying play in college, an impressive vertical measurement isn't entirely surprising. However, his 42-inch max vertical was enough to tie him for first among all participants.

#1 Reed Sheppard 42 inch max vertical

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland

Devin Carter wasn't the only high-flyer to hit the 42-inch max vertical mark at the 2024 NBA Combine. Reed Sheppard also finished first with a 42-inch max vertical.

The feat left many fans in awe, considering Sheppard didn't have nearly the highlight reel of flashy dunks that Carter did. Whether that improves his NBA draft stock, only time will tell.