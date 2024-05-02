The man whose name is synonymous with UConn women`s basketball has been quite busy retooling his team`s roster for another deep run into March Madness next season. That`s because while he still has his star in Paige Bueckers, she can`t win it all for the Huskies alone.

So here come some reinforcements – here are the three biggest that Geno Auriemma managed to land in the offseason to further shore up his lineups.

3 biggest commitments Geno Auriemma secured ahead of 2024 season

#1. Kaitlyn Chen (Princeton)

Auriemma didn`t exactly get too busy looking at potential incoming transfers from the portal. But despite that, he did manage to land one talent in former Princeton Tiger, Kaitlyn Chen. A 5-foot-9 guard and former Ivy League Player of the Year, Chen committed to Auriemma and UConn and has announced it on her socials.

She averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Tigers and was the consensus best player on that team. Not only did Chen lead the team in scoring, but also in assists and FG percentage. Her numbers are also good enough to earn her a WBCA honorable mention All-American nod.

To say that Chen is probably Geno Auriemma`s biggest recruit this offseason is a massive understatement. She`s likely not going to take the reins of the team from Paige Bueckers, but she`ll be more valuable than one might think due to her scoring and passing skills.

Here`s a highlight video of Kaitlyn Chen:

#2. Sarah Strong (No. 1-ranked recruit)

The 2024 class has been Sarah Strong`s playground for a good while, and she`s taking her talents to UConn as one of Geno Auriemma`s biggest signings. The 6-foot-2 forward out of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina committed to the Huskies after considering offers from Duke and her hometown Tar Heels (via The UConn Blog).

Strong is a burly forward who can both bang down low and step outside to hit threes when needed. Her size is going to be her literal biggest asset, especially in Auriemma`s system that made good use of Aaliyah Edwards. A consensus five-star recruit, Strong is also lauded by analysts for her passing (via ESPN).

By securing the best player in the 2024 class, UConn WBB once more has a defining frontcourt player who can pose problems for any team both scoring and passing-wise.

#3. Allie Ziebell (No. 4-ranked recruit)

Ziebell is the fourth-best player in this year`s class and also a former Wisconsin AP girls high school basketball player of the year (via We Are Greenbay). Her high school stats are excellent, averaging 27.5 ppg and 8.7 rpg while shooting an efficient 51 percent from the field.

The Neenah, Wisconsin native led her hometown Neenah High School to the Division I state championship game during her senior year (via Yahoo Sports). It seems that her commitment to signing with Geno Auriemma and UConn was a foregone conclusion, as she has previously mentioned that the Huskies are her favorite collegiate team.