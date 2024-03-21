Did Geno Auriemma play basketball? Exploring UConn WBB head coach's collegiate career

Geno Auriemma’s iconic status in college women’s basketball is hardly a subject up for discussion. For over four decades, Auriemma has contributed to NCAA women’s basketball in a coaching capacity, developing generations after generations of talents. He has earned due recognition for his role in this regard. But is coaching the only way Auriemma has contributed to basketball? Did he have a playing career?

Did Geno Auriemma play basketball?

Yes, Geno Auriemma did play basketball but not at the professional level. As a high school senior at Bishop Kenrick, he fancied playing baseball; however, during his sophomore season, basketball became a primary sport. Auriemma's career was more aligned towards coaching than getting to play in his college days.

The UConn basketball coach moved to the United States as a seven-year-old with his parents from his country of birth, Italy. The first hurdle Auriemma had to cross was the language barrier. He did this by teaching himself English.

Exploring Geno Auriemma’s coaching career

He attended Kennedy-Kenrick Catholic High School in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Auriemma proceeded to West Chester University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1977. Following his graduation from college, Auriemma was hired as an assistant coach by Saint Joseph’s University.

However, his experience coaching women’s basketball predates his time at Saint Joseph’s. He first coached women’s basketball at Bishop McDevitt High School in Wyncote, Pennsylvania. His coaching journey took him back to his former high school, where he served as the school’s assistant basketball coach.

In 1981, Auriemma accepted the offer to be an assistant coach for the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team. It was his last role as an assistant coach.

He became the head coach of the UConn Huskies in 1985. Thus began a journey that has lasted almost 40 years at the helm of the Huskies women’s basketball program.

With UConn, Auriemma has set the pace for success in college women’s basketball for years and is recognized as one of the greatest basketball coaches. He has won the Naismith Coach of the Year eight times, AP Coach of the Year nine times, and the WBCA National Coach of the Year.

The legendary coach has the highest winning percentage among college basketball coaches who’ve coached for a minimum of 10 seasons. He has also won the highest number of Division I championships by any coach (11).

Outside of college basketball, Auriemma has also coached the US women’s national basketball team. With the national team, he won the Olympic gold medal three times, in Sydney (2000), London (2012), and Rio de Janeiro (2016). He also led the national team to FIBA World Championship victories in 2010 and 2014.

